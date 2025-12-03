ServiceNow to acquire Veza in major identity security play
Veza’s AI-native identity security platform will be integrated into ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower to strengthen its identity and access controls
ServiceNow has announced its intent to acquire identity security vendor Veza, in a move the company said will significantly strengthen its enterprise identity governance capabilities.
Founded in 2000, California-headquartered Veza’s AI-native platform equips organizations with identity security tools to control access to critical data, applications, systems, and AI artefacts.
The firm has 230 staff on its books and serves nearly 150 global enterprise customers across banking, hospitality, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).
Upon completion of the acquisition, ServiceNow plans to integrate Veza – including its patented Access Graph – into its AI Control Tower to strengthen and streamline permission controls at a time when organizations are increasingly adopting autonomous security capabilities.
Veza’s Access Graph maps and analyzes access relationships across human, machine, and AI identities to help security teams visualize security risks and rectify any overly broad permissions.
By partnering Veza with its own expertise in workflow, knowledge graphs, and AI, ServiceNow said its AI Control Tower will be equipped to govern everything that AI agents have access to across enterprises.
“By combining Veza’s industry-first Access Graph with ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower and agentic workflows, we can give customers a true single pane of glass, with control of every identity in their organization,” explained Amit Zavery, ServiceNow’s president, chief operating officer, and chief product officer, in an announcement.
“Together, we’ll empower CISOs and security teams to make safer access decisions that protect their businesses, and to defend their high-value data assets from AI-powered attacks.”
Customers leveraging ServiceNow’s security and risk solutions will also benefit from enhanced identity context through vulnerability response, incident response, and integrated risk management capabilities, the firm said.
Additionally, Veza will complement existing identity features on the ServiceNow AI Platform, including its machine identity console.
“With ServiceNow, we will help customers embrace AI with greater confidence,” commented Veza CEO, Tarun Thakur.
“Together, we can turn identity governance and identity security into a strategic advantage by giving organizations clear, integrated control over every type of identity — whether it belongs to a person, a machine, or an AI agent.”
The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
