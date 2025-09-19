Check Point buys Lakera to secure the full enterprise AI lifecycle

Check Point has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AI-native security platform Lakera.

The move will equip Check Point with the tools to deliver a full end-to-end AI security stack to protect organizations as they continue to embed LLMs, generative AI, and autonomous agents into core workflows.

Financial terms were not disclosed but Check Point said the acquisition is expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to the usual customary closing conditions.

Post-acquisition, Lakera will also form the foundation of Check Point’s Global Center of Excellence for AI Security, which works to drive AI security research, innovation, and integration across the firm’s Infinity Platform.

Check Point’s portfolio already offers security tools such as GenAI Protect, SaaS and API security, advanced data loss prevention, and machine learning-powered defenses for applications, cloud, and endpoints.

By combining Lakera’s runtime protection with its own AI-powered Infinity architecture, the vendor said enterprises will now be able to secure the full lifecycle of AI, including models, agents, and data.

"AI is transforming every business process, but it also introduces new attack surfaces,” commented Nadav Zafrir, CEO at Check Point.

“We chose Lakera because it brings AI-native security, superior precision, and speed at scale. Together we are setting the benchmark for how enterprises adopt and trust AI.”

Check Point eyes AI-native security gains

Founded in 2021 by AI experts from Google and Meta, Lakera operates major AI R&D centers in Zurich and San Francisco.

Its flagship solutions, Lakera Red and Lakera Guard, offer pre-deployment posture assessments and real-time runtime enforcement to secure LLMs, AI agents, and multimodal workflows.

The platform combines advanced runtime protection with continuous red learning, backed by adversarial AI network Gandalf’s dataset of 80 million-plus adversarial patterns as well as a dedicated AI research team.

In terms of results, Lakera’s offering has been shown to deliver detection rates of above 98% with sub-50ms latency, alongside a false positives rate of below 0.5%.

“Lakera was purpose-built for the AI era, with real-time runtime security and research at its core,” said David Haber, Lakera co-founder and CEO. “Joining Check Point allows us to accelerate and scale our mission globally.

“Together we will protect LLMs, generative AI, and agents with the speed, accuracy, and guardrails enterprises need to embrace AI with confidence.”

