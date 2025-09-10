RingCentral expands contact center capabilities with CommunityWFM acquisition

RingCentral has announced an expansion of its RingCX platform with the acquisition of AI workforce management (WFM) provider, CommunityWFM.

CommunityWFM’s advanced, AI-driven workforce management tools will be integrated into the contact center platform to further streamline contact center operations and improve the agent experience, the vendor said.

Founded in 2005, CommunityWFM’s cloud-based workforce management platform unifies staff-focused capabilities such as intelligent scheduling, time and attendance tracking, labor analytics, and compliance management.

In an announcement, RingCentral president and COO, Kira Makagon, said the move positions the company to deliver the “next level” of innovation in the WFM market. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“By providing CommunityWFM's AI-driven workforce management capabilities together with our AI-first RingCX platform, we're giving businesses the complete set of tools to optimize operations while empowering their people—creating the foundation for superior agent performance and effortless customer experiences,” she explained.

Flexible WFM

The CommunityWFM platform offers AI-based scheduling and automated management of shift preferences for streamlined interaction between management and staff, improved data-driven decision making, while avoiding the costs of over or understaffing.

With its integration, RingCX customers will be able to leverage automated schedule adjustment, real-time adherence monitoring and alerts, as well as an agent portal and mobile app for processing activities such as shift swaps and time off requests.

RingCentral said CommunityWFM’s AI-driven forecasting and scheduling algorithms complement its existing analytics and automation capabilities to create a single vendor solution that tackles both operational efficiency and agent experience.

“Adding AI Workforce Management to our portfolio allows us to extend our AI-first innovation to a complete portfolio of AI-based products - starting from agentic AI assistance, to real time guidance, quality management, analytics, and now AI-powered workforce management," Makagon added.

The new capabilities are available to RingCX customers as RingCentral AI WFM and can be implemented as an add-on to RingCX, starting from $20 per agent per month.

Amplified efficiency

Commenting on the acquisition, Daryl Gonos, CEO and co-founder of CommunityWFM, said RingCentral’s reach and resources will amplify the company’s ability to deliver contact center efficiencies across hybrid environments.

"We've already seen the impact firsthand—RingCentral uses our Workforce Management platform that is integrated with RingCX to optimize their own customer support operations,” he explained.

“By leveraging AI-driven forecasting to deliver more accurate workforce predictions with significantly less manual analysis, we're creating an intelligent, unified experience that not only simplifies today's workforce operations, but also anticipates the future needs of hybrid work environments and evolving customer demands."

