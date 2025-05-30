Check Point bolsters attack surface protection with Veriti acquisition
Veriti’s preemptive threat management exposure capabilities will be integrated into Check Point’s Infinity Platform
Cybersecurity solutions provider Check Point has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire exposure asset specialist Veriti Cybersecurity.
Founded in 2021, Veriti has pioneered the preemptive exposure management (PEM) platform category, offering fully automated threat exposure and mitigation tools.
Powered by AI and featuring integration with more than 70 vendors, Veriti’s offering is designed to continuously identify, prioritize, and remediate risk in real-time across multi-vendor environments.
The company offers a range of tools, including automatic patching and collaborative threat intelligence.
With the company’s acquisition, Check Point said it is bolstering its ability to deliver complete risk lifecycle coverage at a time when AI has enabled threat actors to launch attacks at scale and enterprises are increasingly hyperconnected.
“The acquisition of Veriti marks a significant step toward realizing our hybrid mesh security vision,” explained Nadav Zafrir, CEO at Check Point Software Technologies.
“It strengthens the Infinity Platform’s open-garden approach, enabling seamless, multi-vendor remediation across the entire security stack. With Veriti, we’re advancing preemptive, prevention-first security – an imperative in today’s AI-driven threat landscape.”
Infinity integration
Post-acquisition, Veriti’s capabilities will be integrated into Check Point’s Infinity Platform as part of the firm’s threat exposure and risk management offering.
Users will be able to leverage automated, cross-vendor virtual patching for speedy, non-disruptive protection across third-party tools, alongside real-time threat intelligence enforcement for protection across firewalls, endpoints, and cloud platforms.
Additionally, the platform will enable seamless integration with an ecosystem of more than 70 vendors, stronger synergy with Wiz for cloud exposure insights, as well as safe and context-aware threat remediation.
Commenting on the acquisition, Veriti co-founder and CEO, Adi Ikan, said today’s security teams suffer from a “lack of action” while exposures “hide in the gaps between tools, teams, and timelines.”
“We founded Veriti to help organizations not just see risk, but remediate it safely, at scale, and most importantly - without disruption,” he explained.
“By joining Check Point, we’re accelerating that mission. Together, we’ll help organizations reduce their exposure faster through the security tools they already trust.”
The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of Q2 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
MORE FROM ITPRO
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
