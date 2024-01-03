SonicWall bolsters cloud offerings with Banyan Security acquisition

SonicWall has announced the acquisition of security service edge (SSE) and zero trust network access (ZTNA) specialist Banyan Security.

Founded in 2015, San Francisco-headquartered Banyan Security’s SSE and ZTNA portfolio provides zero trust remote access to applications and infrastructure for employees, developers, and third parties alike, serving up protection from phishing, malicious websites, as well as ransomware.

The acquisition follows a period of strong growth for the company, which included a successful $30 million Series B funding round in 2022.

SonicWall said Banyan’s technology strengthens its cloud offering and marks the next stage in the development of its cyber security platform, which unifies network, endpoint, wireless, cloud email, and threat intelligence under a single, multi-tenant portal. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In its announcement, SonicWall president and CEO, Bob Vankirk, said cyber security’s focus is “shifting to more dynamic solutions that can adapt to the ever-evolving landscape of threats in the cloud age.”

“For years, firewalls have been the cornerstone of cyber security defenses,” he said.

“However, with the rise of cloud computing and secure access service edge (SASE), the industry is shifting its focus to more comprehensive and flexible approaches that include SSE and ZTNA as a necessity.

“Together, SonicWall and Banyan Security will provide cloud-based secure access service edge (SASE) solutions that empower partners to deliver a security architecture for any stage of their customers’ evolving cloud journey.”

SonicWall eyes expanded security offerings

SonicWall has been on a mission to beef up its security offering in recent months.

In November 2023, the firm snapped up US-based security firm Solutions Granted – its first acquisition in almost two decades - in a bid to provide the channel with modern MSP and MSSP-orientated managed detection and response (MDR) services.

Now, with Banyan Security also on board, SonicWall said it is adapting to demand for zero trust security models fueled by the increase in remote and hybrid working, and an ever-growing and interconnected access surface.

Joshua Skeens, CEO of SonicWall partner Logically, praised the cyber security specialist’s “pivotal role” in supporting partners through its expanding portfolio of solutions.

“They’re now extending that to the cloud as the demand for cloud-first strategies is evident,” he commented.

“As businesses embark on their cloud journey, they will require hybrid deployments which SonicWall is ideally positioned to provide, and we are excited to be working alongside SonicWall as we empower businesses to thrive in this new era."