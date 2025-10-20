Park Place Technologies launches debut partner program in Europe
The IT infrastructure specialist is seeking new partners across EMEA to deliver its Entuity Software platform to customers
IT infrastructure service provider Park Place Technologies has cut the ribbon on its first-ever channel partner program for Europe.
The initiative centers around expanding the reach and capabilities of the firm’s Entuity Software, an enterprise-grade IT infrastructure monitoring and management platform built for modern multi-vendor and hybrid IT environments, including virtual and multi-cloud environment setups.
The offering is designed to enable ITOps teams to effectively monitor, visualize, and manage their IT environment at a time when estates become increasingly more fragmented and has been recognized for its capabilities on the independent peer review platform, G2, for seventeen consecutive quarters.
Park Place is now actively seeking new partners in the EMEA region – including those across the entire partner ecosystem, from VARs and resellers, to GSIs, MSPs, and CSPs – to help deliver Entuity to their customers. The firm said the program will also help partners grow their own customer base and boost revenue.
In an announcement, Ian Anderson, Park Place Technologies’ senior director of partner sales for EMEA, described Entuity Software as “the best kept secret” in the IT infrastructure monitoring and management space.
“Entuity is available as an on-prem solution as well as cloud based, which appeals to customers with strong security requirements,” he explained.
“Adding Entuity to the Park Place services portfolio, offers our partners the opportunity to differentiate themselves in a crowded market, and grow their professional services capabilities as well as software licence revenue, supported by our Entuity technical team.”
New opportunities
Since its founding in 1991, Park Place Technologies has grown to serve more than 21,500 organizations, including half of the Fortune 500.
The firm’s IT infrastructure services are designed to help reduce down time and boost performance, while driving down the costs traditionally associated with hardware maintenance, software technical support, and hardware procurement.
Through its new dedicated partner program for Entuity, Park Place is aiming to help EMEA partners tap into the growing IT infrastructure monitoring market with tools capable of generating new business opportunities and rapidly growing sales revenue.
According to the company, partners will be able to leverage generous margins and rebates alongside sales and technical training, co-marketing opportunities, joint lead generation campaigns, as well as a host of sales and technical tools via the initiative’s partner portal.
“As Entuity continues its global expansion, strategic alliances are key to extending the reach of our software and helping more organisations gain control over their IT infrastructure,” explained Case Allin, vice president of software sales at Park Place Technologies.
“Together, we’re enabling enterprise teams to simplify network management, improve performance, and drive operational excellence across regions.”
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
