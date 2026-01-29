Westcon-Comstor enters Balkan market with REAL Security acquisition

Westcon-Comstor has announced the acquisition of cybersecurity distributor REAL Security, marking the company’s entry into the Balkan market.

Founded in Slovenia in 2002, REAL Security operates in eight countries across the region, connecting cybersecurity vendors with VARs, MSPs and MSSPs in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Albania, and North Macedonia.

The firm is known for its focus on emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, and blockchain, and as the organizer of the regional cybersecurity event, RISK.

In an announcement, Westcon-Comstor CEO David Grant said the acquisition strengthens the company’s ability to support partners “across the breadth of the European cybersecurity landscape.”

“REAL Security’s trusted relationships and consistent execution make it an outstanding strategic fit,” he explained. “We look forward to building on our shared values, culture and ambition as we accelerate growth and create new opportunities across the region.”

The move is Westcon-Comstor’s first buy since its agreement to acquire specialist AWS consultancy Rebura in January 2024. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Unlocking value

Since its founding more than 20 years ago, REAL Security has steadily expanded its presence and now works with more than 300 partners across the Balkans, serving more than 3,400 customers.

The company has built its reputation on deep technical expertise, strong knowledge of the regional market, and a track record of success in the fast-growing Balkan cybersecurity market.

REAL credits this growth to a mix of strategic initiatives, organic expansion, alongside the forging of strong partnerships with leading vendors.

Post-acquisition, Westcon-Comstor said it will combine REAL’s market positioning and alliances with its own advanced data-driven and digital capabilities to unlock new value across the region.

“This acquisition allows us to execute at speed in high-growth markets and expand the availability of in-demand cybersecurity solutions throughout the region,” said Willem de Haan, executive vice president of Corporate Development at Westcon-Comstor.

Channel reach

Renato Uhl, CEO and co-founder at REAL Security, described the acquisition as an “exciting step” in the company’s evolution that will enable the business to benefit from Westcon-Comstor’s extensive resources.

“In addition to Westcon-Comstor’s unrivalled channel reach and global cybersecurity strength, we have huge respect for the way the company has retained its emphasis on people and culture,” he said.

“I am immensely proud of the REAL Security team and everything we have achieved together.

“Now it’s time to take our business to the next level by harnessing Westcon-Comstor’s unique data-led approach and digital maturity in partnership with our new colleagues.”

