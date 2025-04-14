Westcon-Comstor and Vectra AI launch brace of new channel initiatives

Westcon-Comstor and Vectra AI have announced the launch of two new channel growth initiatives focused on the managed security service provider (MSSP) space and AWS Marketplace.

The pair said their expanded partnership will enable channel partners to capitalize on the growing demand for AI-driven security solutions through MSSP and cloud marketplace opportunities.

“End-user demand for MSSPs is growing, and simultaneously we’re seeing a shift towards AWS Marketplace for software procurement due to the ease and speed on offer,” commented Daniel Hurel, SVP of Westcon EMEA Cybersecurity & Next-Generation Solutions at Westcon-Comstor.

“By targeting these two growth areas in collaboration with a dynamic, innovative vendor like Vectra AI, we are enabling partners to respond and align to their customers’ changing needs and behavior.”

MSSPs

Designed for businesses with 24/7 managed security centers (SOC), the new joint support and enablement program has been tailored to MSSPs that manage their customers’ endpoint detection and response (EDR).

MSSPs will have access to tools and support to help scale their XDR capabilities, while maintaining independence and control, with full license ownership and no requirement for deal registrations or up-front quotes.

The pair said the initiative will help MSSPs capitalize on growing demand within the managed services market, as well as scale their business at speed.

The move also follows the launch of Vectra AI’s Clarity Program, designed to help MSSPs meet increased customer demand for XDR solutions and customized security services.

“MSSPs are becoming increasingly important as more organizations turn to industry experts to provide comprehensive cyber security services rather than choosing to manage their own suite of solutions, so we’re pleased to be partnering with Westcon-Comstor to support them,” commented Taj El Khayat, Vectra AI’s vice president of Partner Sales and Alliance.

AWS Marketplace

Additionally, Vectra AI has joined Westcon-Comstor’s AWS Marketplace program.

The agreement will enable EMEA channel partners to purchase and sell Vectra AI’s software - including its AI-driven XDR platform - from the distributor via private AWS Marketplace listings.

Partners will also be able to sell directly to customers entirely within the AWS platform.

Citing analyst firm Canalys, the companies said partners will be able to tap into the projected $85 billion in enterprise software sales through hyperscalers by 2028, with more than 50% expected to flow through channel partners by 2027.

Both of the new initiatives cover select markets across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

“We are similarly excited to be collaborating to provide channel partners with a simplified and streamlined route to transacting on the world’s leading cloud marketplace,” El Khayat added.

“Joining Westcon-Comstor’s AWS Marketplace programme creates a significant opportunity for both Vectra AI and our partners to drive incremental growth and new business.”