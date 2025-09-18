Westcon-Comstor promotes Stéphane Reboud to lead European sales

Technology distribution giant Westcon-Comstor has announced the promotion of Stéphane Reboud to the position of senior vice president, sales for Europe.

The appointment comes less than a year after Reboud joined the business from Dell Technologies, during which time he has focused on driving European sales for the company’s Cisco-focused Comstor arm.

A seasoned industry veteran, France-based Reboud spent more than two decades at Dell with his most recent role focused on growing the mid-market business segment globally, mobilizing the firm’s sales teams and channel partner ecosystem to meet customer-specific needs.

In his freshly expanded role at Westcon-Comstor, Reboud will spearhead all sales teams across Europe, as well as the distributor’s global customer sales teams in the region.

Reporting to executive vice president for Europe, René Klein, the role will also focus on leveraging Westcon-Comstor’s full ecosystem of services and vendor capabilities to drive partner enablement.

In an announcement, Klein said Reboud’s deep industry experience and focus on collaboration made him an ideal fit for the role.

“With more than 25 years of experience in the IT industry, he brings a wealth of insight and a people-first leadership style to the role,” he commented. “I’m confident he will help us unlock new opportunities and deliver even greater value to our partners and vendors.”

Unified sales

Reboud’s appointment marks the latest stage of Westcon-Comstor’s efforts to unify its European sales function under a single leadership structure. By doing so, the firm is aiming to improve the consistency of experience across its partner and vendor ecosystem, as well as enable closer internal collaboration.

This leadership unification will maintain Comstor’s dedicated focus on Cisco, while enhancing collaboration and market reach, Westcon-Comstor said.

The distributor is looking to replicate the success of its unified sales leaderships in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions, which have helped drive new growth and partner success.

“I’m humbled and energized to take on this responsibility,” Reboud said. “We’re on a strong trajectory, and I believe that as one unified team, we can achieve even more.

“My focus will be on listening actively and fostering a culture of collaboration and empowerment to deliver excellence for our partners and vendors.”

