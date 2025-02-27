Alteryx unveils double leadership appointment in fresh growth drive
Jon Pexton joins the business as chief financial officer, while Steven Birdsall is named as chief revenue officer
Enterprise analytics specialist Alteryx has announced the appointments of Jon Pexton as chief financial officer and Steven Birdsall as chief revenue officer.
The pair will lead the company's next phase of growth as it looks to drive further value through its AI Platform for Enterprise Analytics – a solution currently leveraged by more than 8,000 customers worldwide.
A seasoned financial leader, Pexton brings more than two decades’ experience that includes equity and debt offerings, mergers and acquisitions, international expansion, as well as strategic planning at high growth technology companies.
He has previously served as CFO of five different companies, most recently at healthcare practice automation software provider, Tebra. Prior to that, he held the same title at UserTesting.
In his new role as CFO of Alteryx, Pexton will spearhead the firm’s global financial operations, including strategic planning, budgeting, and investor relations.
Meanwhile, new CRO Steven Birdsall will lead Alteryx’s revenue strategy, covering sales and customer success, retention C acquisition, alongside partnerships and market expansion.
Like Pexton, Birdsall also arrives with a wealth of experience, having spent more than 25 years scaling revenue operations at both public and private companies. Most recently, he held the title of CRO at Qlik, where he led revenue growth and the implementation of data driven-strategies.
He has also previously served as Oracle’s senior vice president of HCM Cloud Application, as well as CRO at Anaplan, where he led the firm’s sales organization through its IPO. Other leadership roles include stints as CRO at Radial and COO at SAP.
In an announcement, Alteryx said its latest leadership hires underscore its commitment to helping customers scale their AI and analytics automation journeys.
“I am thrilled to welcome Jon and Steven to the Alteryx team,” commented Andy MacMillan, Alteryx CEO. “Their expertise and leadership will help our customers scale efficiently and unlock new opportunities for long-term success.
“Most importantly, they are both passionate about driving growth, building high-performing teams and championing innovation. Together, we’ll create even greater value globally to our customers, partners and community worldwide.”
