Alteryx names Andy MacMillan as new CEO

Alteryx has announced the appointment of Andy MacMillan as its new chief executive officer as the enterprise analytics specialist looks to drive further growth.

An experienced tech industry veteran, MacMillan arrives with more than 20 years’ leadership experience and most recently served as CEO of customer feedback firm UserTesting.

Prior to that, he helped drive the transformation of Act-On Software’s product portfolio as chairman and CEO.

MacMillan also previously held various positions at Salesforce, including leading the software giant’s Data.com division, along with product leadership roles at both Oracle and Stellent.

As CEO of Alteryx, which is backed by global private equity firms Clearlake and Insight, the seasoned software leader will leverage his experience and expertise to drive product innovation and accelerate growth.

“Andy’s capabilities and past leadership success in leveraging AI to drive product innovation and developing high-performing teams at scaled enterprise software companies aligns well with our investment thesis, and we believe his leadership will help propel the Company to new heights,” explained Prashant Mehrotra, partner at Clearlake.

“We look forward to partnering with Andy and the rest of the team to support Alteryx in delivering new products and increased value to customers as it continues to enhance its AI-driven analytics cloud platform.”

Deployable on-premises, hybrid, or in the cloud, Alteryx’s AI Platform for Enterprise Analytics is designed to help organizations make more informed and quicker business decisions, automating analytics to improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risks.

The offering is currently leveraged by more than 8,000 customers around the world.

In his new role, MacMillan will work to accelerate innovation within the platform and to support the development of additional AI capabilities.

Alteryx said he will also look to build on the company and customer culture surrounding its 600,000-strong community of members.

“Great companies are built on the foundational pillars of company culture and customer-centricity, and I’m delighted to join a company that follows this same philosophy,” MacMillan said.

“Together with the team, we’ll lead Alteryx into its next phase of growth and product innovation to help our customers succeed in their analytics journey.”