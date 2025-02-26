Zyxel Networks names Ken Tsai as new president

Cloud networking solutions provider Zyxel Networks has announced the appointment of Ken Tsai as the company’s new president.

Across a 19-year stint at the business, Tsai has previously served in various key positions across various strategic operations and product management units, including the firm’s Gateway business unit, management center, corporate HR service division, and business supporting center.

The seasoned veteran will now leverage his expertise in brand management, market development, and customer experience to lead cross-departmental and cross-cultural teams as the company looks to drive further growth.

Zyxel said the appointment will “lay a solid foundation” for the company’s future development, with Tsai’s leadership expected to bring “forward-thinking strategies and market insights” that will fuel its momentum globally.

“With a strong background in market strategy and innovation, Ken is set to drive SMB digital transformation and lead Zyxel Networks into a new era of growth,” the firm said in a LinkedIn post .

“Under his leadership, we’ll continue empowering businesses with secure, AI-powered cloud networking solutions, strengthening our global position with Nebula cloud management and network security.”

Zyxel driving digital transformation success

Since its spin-off from Zyxel Communications back in 2019, Zyxel Networks has focused on driving digital transformation in the SMB market with its Nebula cloud management platform and network security solutions.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Designed to tackle common SMB challenges around regulatory pressures, resources, and security, Nebula leverages cloud management and AI technology to provide analytical network monitoring across multiple devices to simplify management processes and reduce cyber risks.

Zyxel Networks said it expects Tsai’s extensive cross-functional collaboration experience to build on its success so far and facilitate deeper integration within the company, as well as enhance its ability to support SMBs and seize new market opportunities.

"Zyxel Networks has been committed to delivering exceptional networking solutions for SMBs since day one,” Tsai commented.

“With the Nebula cloud management platform and security solutions, we have successfully distinguished ourselves with strong in-house R&D power in the international markets and established a robust business model.

“Building on this success, we are confident in our path forward. I feel a great sense of responsibility and will dedicate myself fully to leading Zyxel Networks in continued growth and innovation."