LastPass targets revenue opportunities with partner program refresh

Identity and password management software provider LastPass has announced a fresh round of enhancements to its channel partner program for 2025.

The updates have been designed to make it easier to sell and support LastPass’ password management and security solutions through simplified processes, improved tools, and clear benefits, the firm said.

Key additions include an improved MSP admin console, a centralized partner portal, as well as optimized partner pillars for clarity around benefits and discounts.

In an announcement, LasPass said the revamp will help its broad range of partner types to achieve sustainable growth, unlock new revenue opportunities, and build stronger, long-lasting customer relationships.

“We understand that partners need straightforward and affordable solutions to help their customers enhance security and efficiency in password management,” commented Jessica Couto, vice president of global channel and alliances at LastPass.

“Our enhanced Partner Program is designed to remove complexities, making it simple for partners to deliver impactful solutions that address real points.”

The program’s enhanced MSP admin experience means partners can now leverage improved reporting capabilities to streamline invoices, implement prorated billing, and generate executive summary reports to communicate key business and product data to client stakeholders.

LastPass’ new centralized partner portal will also operate as a convenient one-stop hub for a host of tools and resources, covering training, support, marketing, case management, benefit tracking, and attainment.

Integrated with the new portal, LastPass partners across all tiers can also find optimized partner pillars which the firm said will provide clear and enforceable benefits and standardized discounts at registration.

Led by channel veteran Couto, the LastPass Partner Program has seen strong growth since its inception, with the initiative growing by more than 260% globally.

With its latest refresh, the firm said the updates reflect its commitment to supporting its channel community, driving growth, and delivering product innovations at a time when demand for managed security services continues to rise.

According to a study by analyst firm Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), 77% of small businesses plan to increase their use of MSPs over the next 12-24 months - with 59% specifically looking for third-party cloud security providers.

“By providing high-margin opportunities, streamlined tools, and dedicated support, we are enabling partners to grow their businesses while delivering the trusted security their customers expect,” Couto added.