5 things successful MSPs are doing differently

Managed Service Providers (MSPs) are operating in a tougher market where customers are more price sensitive, competition is intensifying, and winning new business is becoming harder.

But according to Kaseya’s SVP of MSP enablement, Greg Jones, the top-performing MSPs are responding very differently from the rest of the market.

Speaking at the MSP Show 2026 in London last week, Jones said the sector is facing growing pressure despite strong demand from SMEs.

“We’ve never seen SME spend outpace enterprise spend before,” he said. “However, it is harder to win new business out there. We’re being challenged on price.”

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Rather than cutting prices to stay competitive, Jones argued MSPs need to become far more focused on value, outcomes, and operational maturity.

Here are the five biggest lessons Jones believes MSPs should focus on.

1. Run the business on data, not instinct

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The exec said too many MSPs are still operating reactively rather than using meaningful operational metrics.

“A lot of MSPs run their businesses on gut feel anymore. That’s not good enough,” he said.

Top-performing MSPs are tracking detailed KPIs, including ticket volumes, technician utilisation, revenue per employee, and profitability thresholds.

According to Jones, some providers are now supporting between 400 and 500 endpoints per employee by using automation, AI, and machine learning more effectively.

“How are they doing that? AI, machine learning, model change,” he said.

2. Be more selective about customers

Jones warned MSPs against trying to appeal to every type of business.

While many providers define customers by company size or vertical market, he argued the best MSPs go further by identifying organisations with the right growth mindset.

“What you’re trying to do is weed out lifestyle businesses. We’re interested in businesses that want to grow and scale,” he said.

Those customers are more likely to see MSPs as strategic partners rather than simply a supplier to negotiate down on cost.

3. Treat sales and marketing as a growth engine

“The biggest players out there are the ones focusing on sales and marketing,” said Jones, who also argued many MSPs lack a clearly defined sales process.

“When I ask MSPs what their sales process looks like, they don’t actually know,” he said.

Instead, he urged providers to create structured sales playbooks tied to measurable activities, including outreach, events, and pipeline targets.

“You can never fully control the sales numbers. However, you can control your actions today,” he told attendees.

4. Capitalize on AI and compliance services

Jones identified AI and compliance-as-a-service as two of the biggest commercial opportunities currently available to MSPs.

“AI at the moment, and compliance-as-a-service, is the biggest offering at the moment,” he said.

He argued that growing regulatory and governance pressures are creating demand for MSPs that can help customers manage compliance more effectively.

At the same time, AI is helping top MSPs scale operations more efficiently and support larger customer estates without dramatically increasing headcount.

5. Focus on customer experience, not just SLAs

Traditional service desk metrics alone are no longer enough, said Jones. While operational KPIs still matter, customers increasingly expect consumer-style digital experiences, rapid responses and seamless service delivery.

That shift is being accelerated by younger business leaders who are digital natives and expect technology to work instantly and intuitively.

Jones said MSPs must stop focusing purely on tools and technical delivery, and instead concentrate on the business outcomes customers actually value.

“Nobody wakes up in the morning looking for your services,” he said. “Businesses wake up looking for the outcomes of working with an MSP.”