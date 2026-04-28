Integris makes first international move with Australian MSP acquisition
The provider’s first international acquisition will extend its reach across APAC.
Integris has announced plans to acquire Australian MSP First Focus, as the US-based provider looks to expand its international footprint and broaden its services for small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers.
The proposed deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will see Integris gain a significant presence across Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines, further extending its reach into key growth markets.
Founded in 2003, First Focus serves more than 800 organizations across the region, providing expertise spanning managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, AI, and software development, alongside support services for mid-market customers.
The company employs almost 400 staff across its operations.
In an announcement, Integris said the acquisition will bolster its ability to deliver enterprise-grade technology to SMB clients operating across multiple regions as demand for secure, scalable AI capabilities continues to grow. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"This acquisition represents a meaningful step forward in our long-term vision to build a truly global platform MSP focused on the needs of small and midsize businesses," explained Rashaad Bajwa, chief executive officer at Integris.
"As AI rapidly reshapes how organizations operate, scale, and compete, this combination allows us to accelerate our ability to deliver secure, governed AI capabilities globally—while maintaining the high-quality, people-first service our customers expect."
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Integris eyes international growth
Headquartered in New Jersey, Integris provides managed AI and IT services to SMBs, helping organizations modernize their technology environments and improve operational performance.
The company’s planned purchase of First Focus marks its first international acquisition as part of its broader plans to scale its AI and IT services offering globally.
Integris said the move will position it as one of the largest global MSPs focused on the SMB segment, with the additional resources expected to improve its ability to support clients operating across multiple regions while continuing to deliver localized service and expertise.
Upon completion of the deal, First Focus will continue to operate under its existing leadership team, with both companies planning to focus on integration efforts such as knowledge sharing and operational alignment while maintaining continuity for customers.
"We see this partnership as a strong cultural and strategic fit," commented First Focus CEO Ross Sardi. "Integris brings the scale and long-term approach to help us grow our people and deliver even more value to our clients—while staying true to who we are."
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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