Zyxel Networks targets SMB installer market with BroadbandBuyer appointment

Wireless networking and security specialist Zyxel Networks has announced the appointment of BroadbandBuyer, a specialist networking-focused distributor with extensive reach into the SMB market.

The agreement will see the companies collaborate on service and support to take Zyxel's portfolio of solutions to more UK-based installer and MSP partners.

BroadbandBuyer will stock the vendor's full range of products, including its line of 13 WiFi 7 access points, the new USG-FLEX firewalls appliances, multi-gigabit managed switches, and 5G routers.

The distributor will also encourage partners to leverage Zyxel Networks' Nebula cloud platform as a tool for growing their managed services business. The offering enables MSPs to monitor multiple networks and devices remotely, while providing automatic configuration of devices to save time and costs for both partners and customers.

Partners will also be offered the chance to sign up to the vendor's partner program, designed to recognise businesses for selling products and licenses, as well as reward them for building their managed services customer base.

In an announcement, Rachel Rothwell, senior director at Zyxel Networks, highlighted BroadbandBuyer's networking product expertise and focus on SMB-oriented installers and MSPs.

"That aligns perfectly with Zyxel Networks' focus on delivering enterprise networking products at affordable prices," she explained. "It enables us to reach out to a wider group of partners who will be able to take our extensive range to their customers and use our Nebula platform to grow and develop their remote configuration and managed services business."

Founded in 2002, BroadbandBuyer has grown to serve around 20,000 registered customers and operates as an employee-owned trust. The distributor boasts extensive reach into the UK community of installers, resellers, and MSPs, and provides more than 11,000 networking and storage solutions via its website.

Commenting on its latest agreement with Zyxel Networks, BroadbandBuyer managing director, Oliver Essame, said the vendor offers a range of networking solutions that "fits perfectly" with the profile of the distributor's installer and MSP customers.

"In addition, Nebula, with its remote installation and monitoring capabilities, presents a whole new world of potential for partners to expand their services proposition and deliver more value to SMB customers," he added. "We look forward to working with the Zyxel Networks UK team to bring new partners on-board."

