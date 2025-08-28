Nasuni targets fresh growth under revamped leadership team

Nasuni has announced an expansion of its executive leadership team with a trio of appointments.

David Castignola joins the firm as as chief revenue officer (CRO), while Anthony Miller joins as chief marketing officer (CMO) alongside James Lemonias as senior vice president of customer success.

The trio will play key roles in leading the company into its next phase of growth, while maintaining and strengthening relationships with both partners and customers.

David Castignola arrives with more than two decades’ experience in accelerating growth and driving customer success. He joins Nasuni from Delinea, where, as CRO, he successfully integrated and scaled the worldwide sales organization following its merger.

Previously, he also spent 20 years at RSA, where he created and led the customer response program during the RSA SecurID breach, and later served as CRO at Optiv, COO at BlackBerry Cylance, and CRO at Bugcrowd.

At Nasuni, Castignola is tasked with expanding go-to-market functions, bolstering the vendor’s channel program, and strengthening customer support.

Anthony Miller also joins the executive team as CMO, bringing a wealth of experience in scaling B2B SaaS companies. Previously, as CMO of PowerSchool, he played a crucial role in the firm’s expansion and led the team that earned the 2019 CODiE Marketing Team of the Year award.

In his new role, Miller will leverage his extensive go-to-market expertise to strengthen Nasuni’s customer-first global marketing strategy and help enterprises optimize the firm’s unified file data platform as a foundational tool for their AI-driven transformation.

Additionally, James Lemonias joins Nasuni to complete its leadership revamp. A seasoned customer success leader, he previously served at Bottomline Technologies, where he led customer success and support for a high-growth product line that helped the company reach $700 million in revenue.

Prior to that, he built Carbonite’s first customer success and account management functions.

Lemonias will now spearhead Nasuni’s customer success, services, and support efforts, with a focus on helping organizations maximize their file data foundation.

In an announcement, Nasuni CEO Sam King said the appointments come at a “pivotal moment” in the firm’s journey as hybrid cloud storage and unstructured data management platforms play an increasingly critical role in enterprises’ long term AI strategies.

“As Nasuni reaches its next stage of growth, we have been deliberate in choosing leaders whose vast experience and expertise align perfectly with the opportunities ahead,” he explained.

“Each will play an essential role in helping us lead the market and ensure success for our customers and partners while continuing our strong growth trajectory.”

