Advania UK eyes further growth under new CEO James Hardy
Hardy will lead Advania’s UK business as it targets the underserved mid-market with integrated IT services
Technology and managed services provider Advania UK has announced the appointment of James Hardy as its new CEO, succeeding Geoff Keen, who steps down after more than eight years with the company.
A seasoned industry veteran, Hardy brings more than two decades of leadership experience in IT services alongside deep knowledge of the UK market. Most recently, he served as Advania’s group chief commercial officer and has previously spent 18 years in various leadership roles at CCS Media.
CCS Media was one of four companies - along with Content+Cloud, Azzure IT, and Servium - that were brought together by Advania to form a unified business of 1,600 employees, following its entry into the UK market in 2021.
Since then, the company has grown to become one of the largest IT services providers in the country and is now eyeing further UK growth under its new CEO.
"This is the right moment for Advania UK to take the next step,” explained Hege Støre, CEO of Advania Group. “We have successfully brought together four companies into one unified business, and now we have all the capabilities and vendor relationships needed to manage clients' entire IT spend.
“That's powerful for mid-market companies who need integrated technology solutions to stay competitive and future-ready. All the pieces are in place, now we execute."
As CEO of the UK business, Hardy will leverage his deep market knowledge, strong customer focus, as well as his expertise in scaling businesses as the firm looks to further strengthen its standing in the mid market.
According to Hardy, the company now has all of the ingredients it needs to be successful, including talented staff that know their clients “inside and out” as well as the freedom to act quickly in their best interests.
“These strengths are among the key attributes that make us different, with our teams making decisions locally, staying close to clients and delivering real value,” he said.
"The UK mid-market is hugely underserved, and no one else is supporting clients with all their IT needs like Advania does, helping them access affordable, enterprise-grade technology solutions and adapt to constant change.
“I look forward to working with our teams, customers, and partners to make the most of this opportunity."
Hardy succeeds Geoff Keen, who is retiring as CEO of Advania UK following three years in the role. He also previously served as group managing director of Content+Cloud.
"I want to thank Geoff for his leadership, energy and friendship over the past few years,” Hege Støre added.
“He leaves behind not just impressive results, but also a culture and a team that genuinely care about doing right by our customers. We wish him the very best in the adventures that await him."
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
