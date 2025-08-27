NinjaOne appoints industry veteran Paul Redding to lead MSP partnerships

NinjaOne has announced the appointment of Paul Redding as head of MSP partnerships, as the automated endpoint management vendor looks to drive further growth for channel partners and customers.

The industry leadership veteran brings more than two decades’ experience working with MSPs, most recently serving as senior vice president of channel marketing and community at CyberQP.

During his tenure at the zero trust access management firm, he worked to help MSPs build profitable client relationships, implement effective security practices, as well as streamline their operations by eliminating repetitive tasks.

Redding’s expertise runs deep, having begun his career as the CEO of an MSP specializing in clients from highly regulated industries such as healthcare and the U.S. Department of Defence Supply Chain.

He later went on to serve in various senior channel and community leadership roles at various cyber security companies where he successfully helped to drive revenue growth.

In an announcement, Erzan Uygur, NinjaOne’s vice president of business and corporate development, said partners will reap the benefits of Redding’s extensive knowledge of modern MSP challenges.

“As we continue to expand our platform capabilities and serve larger, more complex MSP environments, Paul’s insight and leadership will be instrumental in continuing to help MSPs become more productive and scale their businesses,” he commented.

As head of MSP partnerships, NinjaOne said Redding’s work will enable MSPs to boost their revenue and improve their operational efficiency, whilst also delivering increased value to clients through the firm’s automated endpoint management and security offerings.

Commenting on his appointment, Redding said he was drawn to the role by NinjaOne’s “relentless focus on innovation and partner success” and will work with MSPs to help them realize more ROI from the tools they rely on.

“The MSP market is at an inflection point, with a growing need for efficiency and automation at scale,” he added. “I’m excited to join the NinjaOne team to help our partners seize this opportunity and achieve new levels of growth and success.”

