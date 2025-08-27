NinjaOne appoints industry veteran Paul Redding to lead MSP partnerships
The former CyberQP executive will spearhead NinjaOne’s efforts to accelerate growth for MSP partners and customers
NinjaOne has announced the appointment of Paul Redding as head of MSP partnerships, as the automated endpoint management vendor looks to drive further growth for channel partners and customers.
The industry leadership veteran brings more than two decades’ experience working with MSPs, most recently serving as senior vice president of channel marketing and community at CyberQP.
During his tenure at the zero trust access management firm, he worked to help MSPs build profitable client relationships, implement effective security practices, as well as streamline their operations by eliminating repetitive tasks.
Redding’s expertise runs deep, having begun his career as the CEO of an MSP specializing in clients from highly regulated industries such as healthcare and the U.S. Department of Defence Supply Chain.
He later went on to serve in various senior channel and community leadership roles at various cyber security companies where he successfully helped to drive revenue growth.
In an announcement, Erzan Uygur, NinjaOne’s vice president of business and corporate development, said partners will reap the benefits of Redding’s extensive knowledge of modern MSP challenges.
“As we continue to expand our platform capabilities and serve larger, more complex MSP environments, Paul’s insight and leadership will be instrumental in continuing to help MSPs become more productive and scale their businesses,” he commented.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
As head of MSP partnerships, NinjaOne said Redding’s work will enable MSPs to boost their revenue and improve their operational efficiency, whilst also delivering increased value to clients through the firm’s automated endpoint management and security offerings.
Commenting on his appointment, Redding said he was drawn to the role by NinjaOne’s “relentless focus on innovation and partner success” and will work with MSPs to help them realize more ROI from the tools they rely on.
“The MSP market is at an inflection point, with a growing need for efficiency and automation at scale,” he added. “I’m excited to join the NinjaOne team to help our partners seize this opportunity and achieve new levels of growth and success.”
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM CHANNELPRO
- KnowBe4 names Joel Kemmerer as new CIO
- Keepit appoints new vice president for the UK and Ireland
- Kaseya’s new CEO eyes SMB gains
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
AI means cyber teams are rethinking their approach to insider threats
News Nearly two-thirds of European cybersecurity professionals see insider threats as their biggest security risk – and AI is making things worse.
-
Canon MAXIFY BX110 review
Reviews A tiny inkjet printer perfect for cramped spaces or decent printing on the road – the only downside is higher than typical black print costs
-
KnowBe4 names Joel Kemmerer as new CIO
News The experienced IT veteran will help lead critical digital transformation activities as the vendor continues its growth journey
-
Advania acquires Gompute to bolster AI and HPC capabilities
News Gompute customers will be able to leverage Advania’s broader AI capabilities, resources, and local expertise across Northern European markets
-
SonicWall appoints Michael Crean to lead new Managed Security Services Division
News The industry and channel veteran will spearhead the security vendor’s ongoing expansion into managed security services
-
Is the traditional MSP service desk dead?
Industry Insights AI and B2C expectations are reshaping B2B service desks and MSP strategy
-
Monday.com expands partner program with new AI and Service specializations
News The software provider has refreshed its channel ecosystem to recognize and reward top-performing AI and Service partners
-
Telefónica Tech UK&I names Martyn Bullerwell as new CEO
News The company veteran succeeds Mark Gorton who steps down following three years in the role
-
Thrive fuels APAC expansion ambitions with double leadership hire
News Farhad Jowharsha and Naveen Chodavarapu will spearhead Thrive’s APAC operations
-
Cloud Software Group snaps up data management provider Arctera
News The acquisition will see the data management vendor operate as a standalone business within CSG’s wider portfolio