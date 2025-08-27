NinjaOne appoints industry veteran Paul Redding to lead MSP partnerships

The former CyberQP executive will spearhead NinjaOne’s efforts to accelerate growth for MSP partners and customers

NinjaOne logo and branding pictured on a smartphone with company logo also pictured in background in white and light blue coloring.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Daniel Todd's avatar
By
published
in News

NinjaOne has announced the appointment of Paul Redding as head of MSP partnerships, as the automated endpoint management vendor looks to drive further growth for channel partners and customers.

The industry leadership veteran brings more than two decades’ experience working with MSPs, most recently serving as senior vice president of channel marketing and community at CyberQP.

During his tenure at the zero trust access management firm, he worked to help MSPs build profitable client relationships, implement effective security practices, as well as streamline their operations by eliminating repetitive tasks.

Redding’s expertise runs deep, having begun his career as the CEO of an MSP specializing in clients from highly regulated industries such as healthcare and the U.S. Department of Defence Supply Chain.

He later went on to serve in various senior channel and community leadership roles at various cyber security companies where he successfully helped to drive revenue growth.

In an announcement, Erzan Uygur, NinjaOne’s vice president of business and corporate development, said partners will reap the benefits of Redding’s extensive knowledge of modern MSP challenges.

“As we continue to expand our platform capabilities and serve larger, more complex MSP environments, Paul’s insight and leadership will be instrumental in continuing to help MSPs become more productive and scale their businesses,” he commented.

As head of MSP partnerships, NinjaOne said Redding’s work will enable MSPs to boost their revenue and improve their operational efficiency, whilst also delivering increased value to clients through the firm’s automated endpoint management and security offerings.

Commenting on his appointment, Redding said he was drawn to the role by NinjaOne’s “relentless focus on innovation and partner success” and will work with MSPs to help them realize more ROI from the tools they rely on.

“The MSP market is at an inflection point, with a growing need for efficiency and automation at scale,” he added. “I’m excited to join the NinjaOne team to help our partners seize this opportunity and achieve new levels of growth and success.”

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.

MORE FROM CHANNELPRO

Daniel Todd
Daniel Todd

Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.

A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.

He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸