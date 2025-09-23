Schneider Electric names Karlton Gray as new UK&I channel director
The seasoned channel leader will spearhead collaboration and sustainability efforts across the vendor’s channel ecosystem in the UK & Ireland
Schneider Electric has announced the promotion of Karlton Gray to the role of director, channels for the UK & Ireland.
A seasoned IT channel leader, Gray steps into the freshly expanded position with a track record for driving growth across a more than 10 year spell at the company in various senior positions.
In his new role, he is tasked with driving collaboration and sustainability across the company’s channel ecosystem in the region, which includes its EcoXpert partners, IT channel partners, OT, ET, and mid-markets.
The promotion will also see Gray work closely with Schneider Electric’s segment business units across the education, healthcare, life sciences, and automotive sectors.
In an announcement, Mark Yeeles, vice president of Schneider Electric’s Secure Power UK&I business, praised Gray’s record of strong leadership, resilience, and “unwavering commitment” to both his team and the firm’s partner network.
“This additional responsibility reflects not only his impressive track record but also the critical role our partners play in enabling AI infrastructure, sustainability and energy efficiency for our customers across the UK & Ireland,” Yeeles added.
“I am delighted to see Karlton take on this expanded role and have no doubt he will make a significant impact.”
Gray’s promotion marks the next stage of Schneider Electric’s efforts to strengthen alignment across its channel ecosystem and boost collaboration between partners.
With the introduction of the new role, the vendor said organizations will be able to better capitalize on emerging business opportunities around AI infrastructure, including data centers and critical power systems, IT modernization services, as well as the delivery of energy efficiency projects.
According to Gray, the company is responding to an increased need for modernization services and energy efficiency upgrades, driven by significant demand for AI infrastructure, data centers, and critical power projects across the UK and Ireland.
“By bringing together our IT, OT, ET, and EcoXpert specialists we can deliver turnkey solutions and create new opportunities to drive impact across the region,” he explained. “
I am delighted to take on this expanded role and to be working with a much broader range of partners across our ecosystem.”
