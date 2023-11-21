Nasuni partners with Cegal to supercharge energy sector digital transformation

Hybrid cloud storage provider Nasuni has announced a new partnership with Cegal as it looks to drive digital transformation in the energy industry.

The collaboration aims to combine Nasuni’s data protection capabilities with Cegal’s expertise in supporting digital transformation projects.

Organizations in the energy industry, including Fugro, Geoactive, Ithaca Energy, and ENGIE, are already working with Nasuni to replace their legacy file storage with the firm’s File Data Platform, which is designed to store and protect files across remote locations.

Nasuni said the addition of Cegal’s expertise will build on the momentum and “exponential growth” achieved by its energy business, after it revealed a 235% year on year hike in data managed for enterprise energy customers.

“We are seeing again and again that Nasuni’s architectural differentiators enable energy customers to achieve their strategic outcomes in a way that other technologies cannot,” he said.

“Energy companies need proven enterprise platforms that they can trust to deliver the scale and flexibility their huge energy data sets demand.

“Cegal is a key partner for us in this space; the Nasuni File Data Platform fits seamlessly into Cegal’s existing portfolio, extending our global reach and enabling us to continue our exponential growth.”

The combination of Nasuni’s solution with Cegal’s expertise is already helping global energy brands such as Petronas, Perenco UK, Neptune Energy, and BW Energy, to switch to cloud-based data management.

The pair said the partnership will ensure rapid file access from any location to help reduce seismic interpretation times, minimize disruption, as well as enable resources to reside in the world.

It also places a focus on cyber resilience, serving up ransomware detection at the edge. The inclusion is an industry first, Nasuni said, and one that will help mitigate attacks and enable instant recovery of data at scale.

Additionally, organizations will be able to share workloads and take advantage of data portability between cloud and SaaS platforms to boost flexibility and cost savings, the firm added.

“Combining Cegal’s global reach and expertise in the energy sector with the Nasuni File Data Platform enables our customers to supercharge cloud transformations with cost-effective, high-performance and flexible services,” commented Kersti Ekeland Bjurstrøm, chief product officer at Cegal.

“Nasuni embodies what we look for in a partner: They are focused, skilled and actively engaged and leverage our market-specific knowledge in our joint go-to-market activities.”