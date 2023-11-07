Cisco appoints former Microsoft veteran to lead global partner sales
Seasoned sales executive will lead the Cisco partner ecosystem into its next phase of growth
Cisco has announced the appointment of former Microsoft executive Rodney Clark as its new senior vice president of partnerships and small and medium business (SMBs).
A seasoned global sales leader, Clark has previously spent more than 24 years at the Redmond giant across various senior positions, including as corporate vice president of global channel sales, as well as channel chief.
In his new role, Clark will leverage his wealth of sales experience to lead Cisco’s global network of partners, which is responsible for generating 90% of its annual bookings.
Cisco announced the appointment at its Partner Summit 2023 taking place this week, an annual event that focuses on collective market opportunities and company developments.
In an accompanying blog post, the company’s EVP and chief customer and partner officer Jeff Sharritts described Clark as the “perfect leader” to spearhead the next phase of growth for its partner ecosystem.
“Our ecosystem of partners is not only our single biggest advantage in the market, but it’s also fundamental to our transformation strategy,” he said.
“I am incredibly proud of the work we’ve done with our ecosystem of partners over the last 25 years, and the business value that we’ve helped create for our mutual customers.
“Rodney is the right leader at the right time as we build on that legacy and push our partnerships into a new era.”
Read this robust analysis of the Cloud AI Developer Services market
DOWNLOAD NOW
Prior to his time at Microsoft, Clark also spent nine years at IBM in various sales, marketing, and management roles. Most recently, he served as chief commercial officer at Johnson Controls after joining from Microsoft back in May 2022.
At Cisco, Clark’s responsibilities will include strengthening routes to market across the likes of managed services and cloud marketplaces, as well as working to maximise opportunities in the SMB segment, the firm said.
“Rodney has a great deal of knowledge and respect for everything that Cisco and its ecosystem of partners have accomplished together in 25+ years but he has a bold vision for our future,” Sharritts added.
“To succeed in this role, you have to understand our legacy, but you can’t be beholden to it. Rodney will bring that perspective.”
Channel Pro Newsletter
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.