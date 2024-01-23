F5 appoints new CISO to lead enterprise cyber security strategy

Multi-cloud security services provider F5 has announced the appointment of Samir Sherif as its new senior vice president and chief information security officer (CISO).

A seasoned application security expert, Sherif joins the business having previously served as CISO of cyber security specialists Absolute Software and Imperva. Prior to that, he spent almost 22 years at Citigroup where he rose to be global head of application security.

Sherif will now lead F5’s enterprise cyber security strategy and security culture, tasked with evolving the firm’s security capabilities, overseeing cyber security standards for its products and services, as well as showcasing its security offerings.

Commenting on his appointment, Sherif said he will work to harness F5’s expertise in multi-cloud application security to strengthen its enterprise cyber security initiatives.

“By continuing to raise the bar on our security culture and standards and showcasing the intrinsic value of our security technologies, we aim to empower our customers to build a better and more secure digital world,” he commented. “I am excited to build on F5’s commitment to ensuring that security is the foundation of our offerings.”

Headquartered in Seattle, F5 specializes in multi-cloud application services and security, offering products and services designed to secure an organization’s apps, whether they are located on premises, in the cloud, or at the edge.

The company’s appointment of Sherif as its new CISO comes at a time when apps continue to be a core component of digital experiences.

However, with today’s offerings being built on multiple architectures, distributed over numerous cloud environments, and connected via an increasing number of APIs, the number of vulnerability points for cyber attackers to exploit has risen.

F5 said Sherif’s experience in helping organizations navigate these complex security landscapes will help the company in its mission to provide an accessible and efficient way to secure, scale, optimize, and manage all applications and APIs.

“Samir’s appointment is a result of F5’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest level of security is woven into the fabric of our operational processes and product offerings,” said Tom Fountain, F5’s executive vice president of global services and chief strategy officer.

“His vast experience and leadership in application security are assets that will propel our enterprise security measures and help us safeguard our customers’ digital experiences.”