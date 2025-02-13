Thales and Imperva unveil aligned global partner programs for 2025

Thales has announced the launch of new aligned partner programs designed to streamline sales of the Thales and Imperva portfolios.

The move follows Thales’ acquisition of cybersecurity specialist Imperva back in December 2023 and sees both companies’ partner initiatives synchronized as a first step towards a fully integrated program, expected to launch next year.

Following input from more than 6,700 partners globally, the new Thales and Imperva Accelerate Partner Networks aim to make it easier for partners to sell solutions across both portfolios through aligned benefits, discounts, go-to-market support, and tiering.

In an announcement, the firm said the revamped framework combines the “best of both programs” as well as the pairs’ portfolios across application security, data security, and identity and access management.

“The integration of our partner programs marks a significant milestone for our global partner community,” commented John Polly, Thales’ vice president of global channel and alliances.

“This initiative provides our partners with greater flexibility, enabling them to choose how they want to engage with Thales - whether through tailored solutions, streamlined processes, or personalized support.”

Thales eyes improved partner benefits

With the revamp, both the Thales Accelerate Partner Network or the Imperva Accelerate Partner Network now offer the same benefits and requirements, as well as ‘harmonized discounts’ across hardware, software, and cloud services, Thales said.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Partners will be able to access tools and resources under a new, unified partner portal - including marketing materials, technical documentation, as well as freshly simplified training designed to build end-to-end capabilities based on a partner’s role and focus solution areas.

Thales said it has also made discounts more predictable, with the possibility of earning predictable margins with discounts based off of the customer’s discounted price, increasing discounts based on partner level, and new discount categories for improved rewards.

Partners can also leverage new specializations by focus area to demonstrate their proficiency across areas such as professional services, technical support, driving sales, co-selling, and beyond.

RELATED WHITEPAPER (Image credit: Dell) Safeguard sensitive information across the entire stack

Additionally, the firm said its new pathways will offer minimal disruption to existing partnerships with no need for new contracts. Instead, partners can ‘opt in’ to the other program to help grow their portfolio, with those that join both able to have their partner level matched to the highest level of the two programs.

“By uniting our partner programs, we are setting a new benchmark in the cyber security industry, empowering our partners to effectively address their customers’ most pressing security challenges,” Polly added.