Genesys appoints Daniel Bailey as regional sales leader for EMEA

AI-powered experience orchestration specialist Genesys has announced the appointment of Amplitude’s Daniel Bailey as its new senior vice president and regional sales leader for EMEA.

A seasoned technology sales veteran, Bailey arrives with more than 20 years’ experience in cloud solutions sales across large organizations operating at scale.

He joins the business from digital analytics software provider Amplitude, where he served as vice president for EMEA for three years and is credited with helping the business achieve strong annual growth.

Prior to his time there, Bailey also worked with both Salesforce and Zendesk during the companies’ early years, helping to establish both brands’ reputation as major software players across the region.

In an announcement, Bailey highlighted the opportunities that lie ahead for Genesys as organizations place an increasing importance on the customer experience.

“This is an exciting time to join Genesys,” he said. “There is an undeniable market shift taking place today as companies increasingly realize the impact customer experience has on revenue and profitability.

“With its leading AI-powered experience orchestration capabilities, Genesys is at the forefront of transforming this industry by enabling best-in-class customer and employee experiences that help organizations of any size and type all over the world drive loyalty and business outcomes that lead to long-term success.”

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Genesys specializes in omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions, serving over 7,500 organizations across 100 countries.

The firm says its Genesys Cloud AI-powered experience orchestration platform helps businesses provide “empathetic, personalized experience at scale” to help drive growth, differentiation, and operational improvements.

The company’s popularity has been growing in recent months in EMEA, with revenue from Genesys Cloud increasing 60% year-over-year during the third quarter of its F2024, which ran from August 1 to October 31, 2023.

Now, Genesys said it will look to leverage new SVP and sales leader Daniel Bailey’s transformation and growth experience to capitalize on its momentum in the region.

“With over two decades of technology sector expertise helping organizations achieve rapid growth, Daniel is well-positioned to assist Genesys in accelerating customer demand for experience orchestration,” commented Larry Shurtz, chief sales officer at Genesys.

“Daniel’s track record leading transformation amidst market shifts will bring immense value to Genesys as we further cement our leadership foothold in EMEA.”