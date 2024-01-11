Vanta appoints Code42 executive Jadee Hanson as CISO

Trust management platform provider Vanta has continued its leadership shakeup with the appointment of Jadee Hanson as its new chief information security officer (CISO).

A renowned enterprise security expert, Hanson joins the business from cyber security software firm Code42 where she has spent the last seven years serving as both CISO and chief information officer (CIO).

During that time, she is credited with playing a key role in enhancing Code42’s security program, guiding its technology strategy, and contributing to the development of product features for its customers.

Prior to that, Hanson held various senior leadership roles at retail giant Target Corporation’s security department, which included serving as security lead for the acquisition of software development and online retail companies, as well as the sale of Target Pharmacies to CVS Health. Earlier in her career, she also worked as a security consultant for Deloitte.

Now, reporting directly to Vanta CEO Christina Cacioppo, Hanson will oversee the firm’s security, enterprise engineering, privacy and governance, as well as risk and compliance (GRC) activity.

In an announcement, Cacioppo said the company had been looking for a security leader with strong commercial sense and extensive experience in growing and developing teams.

“Jadee brings these attributes and much more to Vanta over her past 20 years of building businesses for growing security companies like Code42 and iconic billion-dollar brands like Target and Deloitte,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to Jadee’s leadership as we continue accelerating our enterprise momentum and pioneering the future of trust for global companies of all sizes.”

Vanta hiring spree continues

Hanson’s appointment is the latest in a string of leadership hires for Vanta over the last twelve months, following the previous appointments of David Eckstein as chief financial officer and Jeremy Epling as chief product officer.

The company has also enjoyed strong growth over that time, doubling its customer base to over 6,000 companies across 58 countries and expanding its presence in Australia, Ireland, and the US.

Additionally, 2023 saw the firm bolster its trust management platform with more than 260 new product features - including Vanta AI, Vendor Risk Management, and Vanta Trust Center - as well as take its total number of tech stack integrations to over 300.

“Vanta is the prime example of a company putting customers first to solve the cyber security challenges of today, with cutting-edge automation, AI and a trust management platform that’s unmatched in the industry,” commented Hanson.

“I’m elated to bring my cyber security experience to the Vanta team, and ultimately our customers, from small businesses to large enterprises.

“Together, we’ll continue to listen intently to the needs of our customers and deliver solutions that not only empower but also elevate cyber security controls on a global scale.”