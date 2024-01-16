nLighten UK appoints John Fitsiou as account director in sales team expansion

nLighten UK has announced the appointment of John Fitsiou as its new account director, as the data center operator continues to bolster its UK sales team.

A seasoned telecoms and data center veteran, Fitsiou joins the business having previously held senior positions at EXA Infrastructure and GTT, as well as a prior spell at Interoute.

The hire is the latest move from nLighten Group to expand its UK presence and follows its appointment of Computacenter’s Jamie Plumridge as channel director in December. At the time, nLighten said it was focused on building a ‘channel-first’ go-to-market strategy as part of its growth plans.

In the firm’s latest announcement, new account director Fitsiou underlined the opportunities that await as demand for edge and AI services continues to grow in the region.

"Joining nLighten at this dynamic phase in the company’s next stage development is extremely compelling,” he said.

“The surge in demand for Edge and AI services presents significant new business opportunities which nLighten is ideally positioned to address through our range of high-quality regional edge data centre services, underpinned by our continually growing and highly connected nationwide and pan-European edge platform."

As the UK division of the nLighten Group, nLighten UK operates a network of regional carrier-neutral edge data centers across the country to help enable customers locate their data in key regional markets, close to the end user.

The wider nLighten Group has been on a mission to expand its global presence in recent months, as part of its plans to build a pan-European edge data platform.

In September 2023, the company acquired UK-based Proximity Data Centres – now rebranded as nLighten UK – complete with its ten carrier-neutral edge data centers located across the country.

Now, with John Fitsiou on board as account director, the company said its rapidly expanding sales team will be well-equipped to continue its growth ambitions.

"Having John on board as part of our rapidly expanding sales team is a major gain for us,” commented Justin Nesbitt, nLighten’s UK sales director.

“As we accelerate our UK business growth, his extensive industry knowledge and experience will be invaluable assets to call upon."