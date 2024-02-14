nLighten continues UK sales leadership expansion with trio of hires

Data center provider nLighten has continued its UK expansion with three new key sales leadership appointments.

The trio of hires mark the company’s third round of leadership hires for the region in just six months, following its acquisition of UK-based Proximity Data Centres in September of last year.

As part of its latest round, customer relationship management experience expert Peter Seabright joins the business as account director from network and cloud infrastructure software provider BlueCat.

Seabright brings 25 years’ expertise in managing business-led transformations of complex software and infrastructure technologies across the retail, technology, and service provider sectors. Previously, he has held senior management positions at Claranet, Dell, Fujitsu, and Palo Alto Networks.

Andrew Ward also joins the company as account director, bringing more than a decade’s experience in corporate client business development and account management at BT Global Services, Vodafone, Pheonix IT, and Sunguard Availability Services.

In those previous roles, the seasoned veteran worked on strategic engagements across multiple verticals, focused on helping clients overcome various complex business, IT, strategic, and tactical challenges.

Additionally, Rizwaan Raja joins nLighten’s UK team as senior sales engineer. Over a 15-year career, the data center operations and solutions architecture expert has held engineering roles at Cable & Wireless, Legrand, Standard Chartered Bank, and Raritan. Most recently, Raja was a solutions architect at Black Box.

In an announcement, nLighten said the fresh round of appointments reinforces its commitment to driving sales growth and strengthening its strategic partnerships in the UK.

"I am delighted to welcome Peter, Andrew and Rizwaan to nLighten UK,” commented Justin Nesbitt, UK sales director at nLighten.

“Their individual and collective experience further strengthens and complements our rapidly expanding sales team’s ability to win new business as well as maintain and grow existing client and partner relationships"

Since its acquisition of Proximity Data Centres back last year, nLighten has been on a mission to expand its influence in the UK.

In December, the firm announced the appointment of former Computacenter executive Jamie Plumridge as its new channel director for the region, while January saw telecoms and data center veteran John Fitsiou join the company as sales director.