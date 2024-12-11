Node4 names Richard Moseley as new CEO

Node4 has announced the appointment of Richard Moseley as CEO as the digital transformation MSP looks to its next phase of growth.

As part of the reshuffle, previous CEO and company founder Andy Gilbert moves into the role of president and board member. Moseley will work closely with Gilbert to complete an in-depth induction and handover before officially assuming the role of CEO in early 2025.

A seasoned technology veteran, Moseley brings 30 years’ industry experience to the role and has previously built multiple high-growth software and managed services companies, scaling them through both organic means as well as M&A.

Most recently, he served as general manager at Rapid7 International, credited with architecting 10 years of consistent material expansion from early stage to becoming a publicly listed global organization.

He has also previously held the role of general manager at Quest Software for more than a decade, overseeing the firm’s expansion across Europe and Asia.

In an announcement, Node4 said Moseley’s appointment as CEO forms part of its strategy to strengthen its executive team as it looks to drive further growth.

“Richard is a hugely respected leader and innovator whose experience and drive align exactly with our ambitious growth strategy for the years ahead,” Gilbert commented.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Under his leadership, the business is ideally positioned to deliver on our growth plans, working closely with customers and partners to meet their needs and implement solutions that help them to thrive in today’s competitive markets.”

Post-leadership change, Node4 said Andy Gilbert will remain “fully involved” in the organization and will place a particular focus on supporting both the board and its new CEO with its strategy, technology, and product roadmap. He will also assist in the optimizing of client development.

Specifically, Gilbert will dedicate more time to strategy in an increasingly complex environment as Node4 focuses on enhancing its capabilities and client offerings in its quest to foster further success.

The firm said Gilbert and Moseley’s combined expertise will enable the business to “continue its growth journey and reach its full potential.”

“Joining the Node4 team feels like an incredible opportunity,” Moseley commented.

“Over the past 20 years, Andy and our talented team have developed an unrivalled reputation for helping organizations bridge the gap between technology and strategic goals, and I look forward to working closely with my new colleagues, customers and partners as we continue to push boundaries and build towards our next stage of growth.”