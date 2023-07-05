Node4 expands finance sector reach with ThreeTwoFour acquisition

Cloud-led MSP Node4 has announced its third acquisition in the last 18 months, snapping up UK-based information and security risk specialist ThreeTwoFour.

The move extends Node4’s reach into the finance and banking sector, as well as bolstering its overall security and transformation capabilities for enterprise-level clients.

ThreeTwoFour’s suite of information security services includes program delivery, cyber strategy, risk and control assessment, and governance.

In addition to its financial services expertise, the company also boasts a depth of knowledge in M&A cyber due diligence.

In an announcement, Node4 said ThreeTwoFour’s capabilities will help it be better equipped to meet the increasing requirements in the public sector and government frameworks for effective cyber security solutions.

ThreeTwoFour founder Alex Coburn and his leadership team will remain with the business as it integrates with Node4, while the company’s brand will also function as the consultative arm of Node4’s security practice.

“The ThreeTwoFour team are highly experienced and skilled professionals with a strong leadership team and exceptional track record of success,” said Andy Gilbert, CEO and founder of Node4.

“The organizations are also a great cultural fit and together; we anticipate driving strong growth across our shared customer base and beyond. We look forward to working closely with Alex and everyone at ThreeTwoFour.”

In addition to its cyber essentials certification, TreeTwoFour provides expertise in a range of areas – such as identity and access management , privileged access control, security architecture, and data loss prevention . That’s on top of security operations, vulnerability management , as well as risk management frameworks such as NIST, ISO27001, and SANS.

Alongside its core team based in the UK, the company is also supported by specialists that work remotely around the world. In the past two years, ThreeTwoFour has deployed team members from three continents and eight different countries to help support clients around the clock.

“We are delighted to join forces with Node4, whose reputation for customer-focused excellence is second-to-none across the UK technology industry,” said Alex Coburn, Founder of ThreeTwoFour.

“By integrating our expertise and Node4’s existing services portfolio, we are confident that we can deliver market-leading security and risk solutions for enterprises and SMEs alike.”

Node4 was advised in the acquisition by EY and Pinsent Masons. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.