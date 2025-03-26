SYSPRO appoints Josef Al-Sibaie to spearhead global expansion

Al-Sibaie will lead the company’s M&A strategy as it looks to drive global growth under new owners Advent International

SYSPRO has announced the appointment of Josef Al-Sibaie as its new chief of staff and corporate development officer, as the digital manufacturing solutions provider looks to drive global growth.

The former Advent International investment professional is tasked with leading SYSPRO’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy, with a focus on high-impact investments to enhance its digital manufacturing suite and strengthen its global footprint, the firm said.

The role will also see him work closely with the senior leadership team to drive execution across critical business functions such as sales operations and product.

Al-Sibaie brings extensive experience in technology investments and value creation and most recently served as an investment professional at SYSPRO’s new parent company, Advent International.

There, he is credited with playing a crucial role in executing high-value transactions across enterprise and vertical software as part of the organization’s European Technology Investment team.

In an announcement, Jaco Maritz, SYSPRO CEO, said the appointment marks a “key step” in the company’s transformation and global expansion journey.

"His expertise in technology investments and M&A will be instrumental in identifying and executing strategic opportunities that drive growth and innovation,” he explained.

“With Josef’s leadership, we are strengthening our position as a global digital manufacturing leader, ensuring we deliver unparalleled value to our customers, partners, and employees.”

The appointment follows Advent International’s acquisition of a majority stake in SYSPRO in August of last year. Since then, the company has moved to accelerate its growth strategy, successfully closing its acquisition of ERP specialist and long-standing UK partner, NexSys, during the first quarter under its new ownership.

SYSPRO said the acquisition bolsters its presence in the UK and will extend its reach across Europe, as well as enable expansion of its range of digital manufacturing solutions with new products and capabilities.

"I am honored to join SYSPRO at such an exciting time in its growth journey,” Al-Sibaie commented. “With Advent’s backing, we have a unique opportunity to scale rapidly through strategic M&A, investing in cutting-edge technology and expanding into key markets.

“The NexSys acquisition is a testament to our bold vision, and I look forward to driving further strategic initiatives that solidify SYSPRO’s leadership in digital manufacturing."

Daniel Todd
Daniel Todd

Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.

A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.

He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.

