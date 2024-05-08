CrowdStrike and AWS expand deal to drive cloud security and AI

CrowdStrike has announced an expansion of its partnership with AWS to further drive cloud security and development of AI capabilities.

As part of the extended collaboration, AWS is unifying its endpoint detection and response protection on CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform to bolster security across its infrastructure.

The hyperscaler will replace various cloud point products with Falcon Cloud Security, leverage Falcon Next-Gen SIEM for securing big data logging, as well as deploy CrowdStrike’s identity threat detection and response capabilities to help tackle identity-based attacks.

In turn, CrowdStrike will extend its use of AWS services such as Amazon Bedrock and AWS SageMaker in a bid to drive AI-based functionality across its products, as well as cloud security and SIEM transformation.

In an announcement, George Kurtz, CEO and co-founder of CrowdStrike, said the expansion marks the natural next step in the company’s long-standing relationship with AWS.

“CrowdStrike pioneered cloud-native cyber security by building on AWS,” he said. “The world’s leading companies build their cloud business on AWS, and they protect it with CrowdStrike.

“AWS has been a tremendous partner and customer for many years. We continue to grow our relationship and our use of AWS technologies, as well as working together to help customers secure their cloud environments with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform.”

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

CrowdStrike driving AI capabilities

CrowdStrike’s conversational AI tool, Charlotte AI, is built on modern multi-AI architecture and designed to deliver value across the entirety of the Falcon platform to help further its generative AI capabilities,

RELATED WHITEPAPER (Image credit: ServiceNow) Turn banking technology risks into business advantages

The firm is now expanding its use of Amazon’s Bedrock offering, which includes Anthropic’s Claude family of large language models (LLMs), as well as Amazon SageMaker.

The security firm said Bedrock provides the ideal springboard for AI-based innovation thanks to its secure and accessible range of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from various leading AI companies, available through a single API. AWS’ security, privacy, and compliance will also ensure organizations can adopt the latest AI capabilities responsibly and securely, the firm added.

Unified security across AWS

By unifying its endpoint detection and response on the Falcon platform and deploying CrowdStrike’s protection capabilities across the breadth of its infrastructure, Amazon said it is equipped to halt breaches “from code to cloud and from device to data.”

“CrowdStrike and AWS have a deep history of working together to secure the most innovative companies in the world,” commented CJ Moses, Amazon’s chief information security officer and vice president of security engineering.

“Amazon uses CrowdStrike to provide visibility, detection, and response across our businesses in order to protect the cloud, infrastructure, and services for our customers. This is part of our shared mission to help all organizations build, operate, and secure their business.”