TD Synnex becomes exclusive UK distributor for Synology BeeDrive

TD Synnex has announced it has been named as the exclusive distributor for Synology’s new BeeDrive backup solution in the UK.

Released back in June, BeeDrive is a compact data hub designed to back up personal files and photos from multiple devices simultaneously.

Available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, Synology said the offering protects files at fast local transfer speeds, while also providing complete data privacy and ownership.

The BeeDrive hub is now available exclusively via TD Synnex, which will provide sales, financial, and logistics support to customers in the UK.

Adam Lee, TD Synnex’s UK business unit manager for Global Computing Components, said the deal’s exclusivity will enable the company to provide strong support to partners in taking BeeDrive to market.

“As hybrid working becomes the norm, more people need reliable, high-performance storage solutions that are simple to use and manage,” he said.

“The BeeDrive fits the bill exactly. It’s an ideal backup solution for mobile and home users who need to take data backup seriously and we’ll be doing everything we can to ensure our partners can maximize the excellent opportunities it brings.”

Alongside the exclusive distribution agreement, TD Synnex says its existing strength in the SMB and prosumer sector means it can place a strong focus on supporting partners in driving their sales.

“With Synology’s solid reputation and competitive end-user pricing, we expect the BeeDrive to be a popular choice for smaller businesses and home workers ,” Lee added.

Data management provider Synology specializes in solutions for data storage and backup, file collaboration, video management, and network infrastructure.

With its new BeeDrive offering, the company says it is looking to bring its expertise in backup technologies to a larger group of users – specifically those that may not have the time or networking knowledge to host a 24/7 server for backup.

Instead, BeeDrive offers a local, private alternative that can automatically back up file changes in real time, with better recover point objective (RPO) than scheduled backups.

In the event of data loss, the hub can be connected to a different device to access the stored files without any time-consuming recovery process .

By overcoming bandwidth limits imposed by internet or cloud service providers, Synology said BeeDrive can work up to 11 times faster than backing up large files to the cloud from a PC, and six times quicker than backing up from a mobile device.

Jeremie Francois, UK channel sales manager for Synology BeeDrive, said the company’s close relationship with TD Synnex was key in selecting a distribution partner that would help drive adoption of its new solution.

“We have a really good and well-established working relationship with TD Synnex, and that’s one reason we are working with them exclusively on BeeDrive,” he said.