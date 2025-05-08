'Our partners asked, and we listened': Cato Networks unveils revamped global partner program
The new initiative introduces specialization tracks and partner tiers with zero upfront financial commitment
Cato Networks has announced a refresh of its global partner program in a move the SASE specialist said will help partners capitalize on market growth.
Available now, the Cato Networks Channel First Partner Program introduces new specialization tracks and program tiers, as well as zero upfront financial commitment, while Cato’s Managed SASE (MSASE) Partner Platform - introduced in June 2024 - will continue to operate as a core framework of the new initiative.
The firm said the program has been built on three core principles to differentiate it from legacy models: transparency, predictable revenue with scalable growth, and maximized gross profit.
Instead of being restricted by legacy frameworks, partners can now benefit from clear pricing, built-in sales tools, and a reliable profitability framework to grow revenue and boost margins over time.
“Our partners asked, and we listened,” said Karl Soderlund, Cato Networks’ global channel chief. “When designing a best-in-class partner program, we landed on four key tenants: predictable profitability, flexibility, simplicity, and differentiation. Put simply, our program reflects how partners want to work today.
“We’re making it radically easier for partners to scale their SASE business with a platform that’s proven to win in the market.”
The Cato Networks Channel First Partner Program
Where legacy programs often feature rigid structures, Cato said its program is more accepting of how partners go-to-market, offering agility, scale, and the opportunity for repeated success.
There are new specialization tracks for each partner type - including VARs, MSPs, service providers, distributors, and technology service distributors - while a new tiered framework aims to deliver greater engagement choice.
Partners can leverage benefits and support across Starter and Advanced tiers depending on their level of engagement and performance.
With zero upfront financial commitment, partners also have the opportunity to sell Cato with no upfront capital expenditure or hidden costs, while benefiting from immediate access to onboarding, certifications, and tools.
Those that sign up to the program will have access to the Cato MSASE Partner Platform, which features a host of certifications, co-branding opportunities, multi-tenancy, and upselling tools with no restrictions on partner type.
Additionally, partners can earn a “Powered by Cato” designation when adopting the Cato SASE platform, while the firm said it will also continue to offer its existing Cato Distinguished Support Provider (CDSP) accreditation for those delivering high-quality support.
“When partners get our SASE platform in the hands of a customer, seven out of ten times, they win,” Soderlund added. “That’s the power of a true SASE platform in the channel.”
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
