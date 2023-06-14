Dragos’ new partner program aims to turn resellers into OT experts

Cyber security provider Dragos has announced the launch of its new Dragos Global Partner Program, which will enable partners to act as industrial controls systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) experts and advisors.

Dragos specializes in cyber security for ICS and OT environments , providing visibility into ICS/OT assets, vulnerabilities , threats, and response actions.

The firm’s solutions protect organizations across industries such as energy, manufacturing, building automation systems, water, government, food, and more.

Partners will have access to the Dragos platform for visibility into customer assets, Dragos Professional Services, as well as threat intelligence via the Dragos WorldView offering. Dragos OT Watch also enables managed ICS/OT threat hunts and notification triage, while Neighborhood Keeper provides collective defense.

Positioned as the only channel program that spans OT, services, and threat intelligence, the initiative provides training to help partners position themselves as specialist advisors able to offer their customers assessment services, resell the Dragos security platform, as well as manage deployment.

In an announcement, Dragos said partners will be able to offer the full range of ICS/OT cyber security technology and services to increase revenue opportunities and deliver positive results for customers.

“Market demand for OT cyber security is accelerating as evolving threats, geopolitical dynamics, and regulations shine a spotlight on the need to protect industrial infrastructure,” said Christophe Culine, VP of global sales and CRO at Dragos.

“With the new Dragos Global Partner Program, we will transfer our knowledge and experience as the industry’s ICS/OT cyber security leader to our channel partners, enabling them to fully manage their customers’ deployments with the industry’s most comprehensive and complete ICS/OT security solution.”

Partners can access the program’s training via a self-service portal that pulls together automated deal registration, marketing materials, and access to self-paced ICS cyber security skills training through Dragos Academy training modules.

There are also market development funds (MDF), including proposal-based MDFs for demand and lead generation, as well as cumulative volume discounts and deal registration with increased margin for identifying opportunities.

Sean Tufts, practice director of ICS and IoT security at Dragos partner Optiv, said the partner program enables both businesses to achieve joint commercial success.

“The comprehensive, unparalleled training we get from Dragos and the highly differentiated product offerings allow us to triage and investigate potential incidents for our customers, enabling quicker response and visibility into the breadth and depth of attacks as well as affected devices,” he said.

“All this allows us to give our customers the confidence that their operational technology and industrial infrastructure are secure, resilient, and compliant.”