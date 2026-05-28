Fujitsu partners with Anthropic to drive AI transformation in Japan

Fujitsu has announced a strategic partnership with Anthropic designed to accelerate AI adoption across Japanese enterprises and strengthen cybersecurity for critical infrastructure.

The agreement will see Anthropic's AI technologies – including Claude – paired with Fujitsu's industry expertise in delivering mission-critical systems to improve AI transformation capabilities across sectors such as government, finance, healthcare, defense, and critical infrastructure.

As part of the initiative, approximately 100,000 Fujitsu Group employees will utilize Claude to enhance operations, accelerate development processes, and help establish frameworks for the safe and reliable use of AI.

The company said the knowledge gained from this internal deployment will then be used to help customers accelerate their own AI adoption efforts, while ensuring compliance, security, and operational reliability.

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The partnership will also see Fujitsu gain early access to Anthropic's latest AI models, with a view to incorporating the technology into future customer solutions and services.

In an announcement, Takahito Tokita, representative director and CEO at Fujitsu, said the company sees the evolution of AI as something that must be swiftly implemented across society and translated into real business value.

"Through this collaboration, we will combine Fujitsu's deep expertise across industries and business functions – particularly its extensive know-how in mission-critical domains – with Anthropic's advanced AI models," Tokita said. "In doing so, we aim to support the creation of new value across industries and realize a trustworthy, AI-driven society."

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Expansion of the Fujitsu FDE model

At the heart of the partnership is an expansion of Fujitsu's Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) model, which focuses on working closely with customers to translate AI capabilities into business outcomes.

The firm said it will now combine Claude with its own AI technologies implemented as part of the initiative, which include the Fujitsu Kozuchi AI platform as well as its Takane LLM.

According to Fujitsu, this approach will allow it to "go beyond simple AI deployment" and deliver AI offerings tailored to customers' specific data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, security, and performance needs.

"Through this partnership, we will further strengthen and accelerate our FDE model, ensuring that AI is continuously translated into real value through deep engagement with customer operations," explained Yoshinami Takahashi, Fujitsu's corporate executive officer, corporate vice president, and COO in charge of solution services.

"This will accelerate structural transformation of business and enable a shift toward high-value-added business models."

Strengthening cyber defense capabilities

Alongside AI adoption, the companies said the partnership will also place a focus on bolstering cyber defense capabilities as organizations increasingly look to secure their critical systems in the era of AI.

Fujitsu said it intends to move beyond traditional expert-led cyber security models by combining human expertise with AI-assisted operations to improve response times and strengthen protection across enterprises, essential services, and critical infrastructure.

The company added that it will work collaboratively with the Japanese government to apply the lessons learned from the initiative to improve security across wider society.

Commenting on the partnership, Anthropic chief commercial officer Paul Smith described the agreement as one of the most significant AI commitments in the Japanese market to date.

"The institutions that anchor Japanese society – its banks, its hospitals, its government, its critical infrastructure – hold AI to the highest standard," he said. "Fujitsu has been the technology partner to those institutions for decades, and they are now deploying Claude to 100,000 of their own employees and building a 1,000-person engineering team to bring it to their customers.

"This is one of the most consequential commitments to frontier AI in the Japanese market, and we're proud for Anthropic to be the partner Fujitsu trusts to deliver on that commitment."