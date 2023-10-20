IBM expands AWS partnership to bring generative AI capabilities to clients

IBM has announced an expansion of its partnership with AWS as the tech giant looks to help mutual clients harness generative AI solutions and services.

The pair will infuse their existing range of joint AI solutions and services with generative AI to help customers integrate the technology swiftly into their business and IT operations.

The collaboration will initially focus on three specific offerings. The first, Contact Center Modernization with Amazon Connect, now features generative AI powered summarization and categorization functions for voice and digital interactions, which allows for transfers between a chatbot and live agent to improve resolution times.

Platform Services on AWS has also been given the generative AI treatment in a bid to better manage the entire cloud value chain and speed up repair times.

The offering now includes tools that are designed to improve business serviceability and availability for AWS-hosted applications through intelligent issue resolution and observability techniques, IBM said.

Thirdly, Supply Chain Ensemble on AWS will feature a virtual assistant to help clients tackle challenges across the supply chain, including reduction of costs, streamlining of logistics, risk assessment, and more.

"Enterprise clients are looking for expert help to build a strategy and develop generative AI use cases that can drive business value and transformation – while mitigating risks," explained Manish Goyal, senior partner, global AI and analytics leader at IBM Consulting.

"Paired with IBM's AI heritage and deep expertise in business transformation on AWS, this suite of reengineered solutions with embedded generative AI capabilities can help our mutual clients to scale generative AI applications rapidly and responsibly on their platform of choice."

As part of the expanded partnership, IBM Consulting is also planning to integrate AWS generative AI services into its IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator, which the firm said will aid with reverse engineering, code generation, and code conversion through the cloud transformation process.

IBM Consulting also announced plans to train 10,000 consultants on AWS generative AI services by the end of 2024, via a new partner-only program that focuses on top use cases and best practices.

Additionally, IBM is also making watsonx.data available on AWS as a fully managed SaaS solution and accessible via AWS Marketplace, while watsonx.ai and watsonx.governance are slated for AWS availability by 2024.

Chris Niederman, managing director of AWS’ global systems integrators segment, said the company’s customers are increasingly looking for AI expertise and support to "build and implement a generative AI strategy that drives business value from their entire cloud value chain.”

"We are excited to be working with IBM to include embedded generative AI capabilities that assist our mutual customers scale their applications – and help IBM consultants deepen their expertise on best practices for customer engagement with AWS generative AI services," he said.