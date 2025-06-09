Build a rock-solid business case for best-in-class remote support

Build a rock-solid business case for best-in-class remote support
(Image credit: GoTo)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

Discover how Rescue by GoTo delivers a 395% three-year ROI with payback in less than six months, as revealed in a commissioned Forrester Consulting study. This document outlines how Rescue enhances end-user efficiency, improves help desk productivity, reduces site visit costs, and boosts customer support productivity, leading to significant financial benefits.

Download this study to build a strong business case for implementing best-in-class remote support.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
  • Fidelis XDR for Ransomware Preparedness
    Fidelis XDR for Ransomware Preparedness

    whitepaper

  • Choosing the Right XDR Platform: A Vendor Checklist for Modern Cybersecurity
    Choosing the Right XDR Platform: A Vendor Checklist for Modern Cybersecurity

    whitepaper

You might also like
View More ▸