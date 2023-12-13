Malwarebytes unveils new updates to its multi-tenant MSP console

Cyber security provider Malwarebytes has unveiled an array of updates for its multi-tenant console, ThreatDown OneView, which it said will help streamline MSPs’ security efforts.

Building on the company’s recent year-over-year growth in the MSP sector, the additions include integrated device control, a new Security Advisor dashboard designed to provide better visibility across customers, as well as a host of reporting tools.

Launched last month, Malwarebytes’ ThreatDown family of products aim to simplify complex security by combining detection and remediation through an easy-to-use interface.

Formerly known as Malwarebytes for Business, the scalable platform acts as a sole agent and console for protection, offering channel partners a 100% business-focused product portfolio.

OneView, ThreatDown’s multi-tenant console, unifies this security management experience, covering endpoint security, licensing subscriptions, role-based access, customer reporting, and beyond.

The platform’s new Security Advisor tool will work to analyze an organization’s overall cyber security posture, generating a health score from its findings, highlighting weaknesses, and serving up actionable recommendations.

Partners gain a snapshot view of customers’ security, including reporting that shows measurable before-and-after security improvements, Malwarebytes said.

With advanced device control, users can also automatically scan and quarantine any USB devices connected across endpoints for a more robust defense against USB malware, while new enhanced reporting brings a more streamlined approach to OneView.

Admins can now schedule individual reports directly from its reports page and swiftly organize exactly what needs to be included in each report.

Additionally, a revamped patch management now enables admins to configure settings that force close applications, helping MSPs initiate critical updates on end user devices within desired timeframes.

Malwarebytes targets further channel growth

With these new additions, Malwarebytes said it aims to build on recent growth in the channel, with the platform’s endpoint detection and response (EDR) offering achieving 33% growth year-over-year, and its managed detection and response (MDR) service also reaching 54% average growth, quarter-over-quarter.

The company has also struck fresh deals with more than 40 distributors so far in 2023, including Climb Channel Solutions, EBERTLANG, Nuvanix, Pax8, and more.

“Malwarebytes provides our partners with a powerful and affordable security management platform that puts maximum control, alongside AI and human-powered guidance, in the hands of security teams,” commented Brian Thomas, Malwarebytes’ senior vice president of global channels.

“This year, our commitment to a channel-first approach has been instrumental in fostering remarkable growth and delivering substantial value to our partners. We have an exciting lineup planned for 2024, aiming to amplify value and strengthen our channel partnerships even further.”