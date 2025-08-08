Cloud Software Group snaps up data management provider Arctera

Cloud Software Group has moved to further expand its portfolio with the acquisition of data management and protection provider, Arctera.

Arctera was founded in 2024 as the result of Veritas’ Enterprise Data Protection division merger with Cohesity, with the vendor providing data resilience, compliance, and protection capabilities through its InfoScale, Insight, and Backup Exec solutions.

Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Arctera serves thousands of customers around the world, generating over $400 million in annual revenue and more than 40% adjusted EBITDA margins.

Terms of the deal were not revealed, but the acquisition is expected to close during Q4 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Cloud Software Group said it expects to fund the deal using cash on its balance sheet.

Cloud Software Group targets M&A boost

In an announcement confirming the deal, Cloud Software Group CEO Tom Krause described the acquisition as an “exciting milestone” for the company and its long-term M&A growth strategy.

“We have a strong track record of continuing to invest in our portfolio of leading software brands, as evidenced by our work to improve profitability and long-term sustainability of the Citrix and TIBCO businesses,” he explained.

“Looking ahead, we aim to acquire at-scale enterprise-focused software businesses that provide proven mission-critical capabilities and high value to public and private sector customers while also ensuring they’re a good fit to operate within our proven Cloud Software Group model.”

Krause said the group has been a long-time admirer of Arctera’s business, as well as the work that has gone into expanding the company.

“Arctera has grown into a leading provider of data and enterprise infrastructure software solutions for customers worldwide, and we are confident that Arctera’s portfolio of Data Resilience, Data Compliance, and Data Protection products will be a natural complementary addition to Cloud Software Group,” he continued.

“We look forward to expanding the services and products we provide for both sets of customers through this acquisition.”

Arctera to remain a standalone business

Upon completion of the acquisition, Arctera will operate as a standalone business unit within the Cloud Software Group portfolio.

“We are thrilled to enter this next chapter in Arctera’s evolution as we become a part of the Cloud Software Group team,” commented Lawrence Wong, Arctera CEO.

“Our mission has been to build on our pedigree of innovation across our three distinct product lines, each tailored to solve the most demanding data challenges for their customers.

“With Cloud Software Group’s global resources, industry leading portfolio and seasoned leadership team, Arctera will be even better positioned to continue helping customers manage one of their most valuable assets: data.”

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.