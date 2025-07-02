Trustwave acquisition positions LevelBlue as 'largest pure-play MSSP'

LevelBlue has announced plans to acquire cybersecurity firm Trustwave in a move the firm says will create the world’s largest managed security services provider (MSSP).

In a statement confirming the deal, LevelBlue said the acquisition will combine its expertise in strategic risk management and cybersecurity infrastructure with Trustwave’s Fusion Platform and cloud native MDR service.

This, the company noted, will give enterprises greater visibility and control over how security resources are provisioned, monitored, and managed across any environment.

"The acquisition of Trustwave represents a pivotal moment for LevelBlue and the cybersecurity industry,” said Robert McCullen, Chairman and CEO of LevelBlue.

“Trustwave’s extensive expertise in managed detection and response services, combined with its unparalleled threat intelligence from SpiderLabs and mission-critical FedRAMP and StateRAMP authorizations, perfectly aligns with our vision to deliver simplified and powerful cybersecurity protection to organizations."

The two companies are planning to launch a unified cybersecurity managed defense platform, supported by LevelBlue’s AI threat detection platform and SpiderLabs’ threat research and intelligence capabilities.

This will work across both public and hybrid cloud environments, as well as on-premises, the company said.

"At Trustwave, we have always believed that the best defense is a proactive, intelligence-driven approach — one that combines advanced technology, elite human expertise, and relentless innovation," said Trustwave CEO Eric Harmon.

"By joining LevelBlue, we are amplifying this vision. Together, we will deliver an even broader and deeper suite of managed security and detection and response services."

LevelBlue acquisition will bolster security investment

Following the acquisition, Harmon promised extra investment in new platforms and technologies, with an emphasis on developing additional purpose-built AI capabilities tools to enhance threat detection accuracy, speed, and response efficacy.

Merging the companies' capabilities, he said, would bring improvements in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), threat intelligence, and consulting and professional services.

The move here comes in response to growing customer demands for “more integrated, intelligent, and scalable solutions” to tackle emerging cyber threats, Harmon added.

"But this acquisition isn’t just about scale — it’s about combining the best minds, technologies, and research to set a new standard for managed security outcomes,” he said.

Life after AT&T is going well for LevelBlue

LevelBlue spun out from AT&T just a year ago, becoming one of the largest startups in the cybersecurity industry to date. Tens of thousands of customers switched from AT&T in the wake of the acquisition.

The deal comes just weeks after LevelBlue's acquisition of Aon's Cybersecurity and Intellectual Property (IP) Litigation consulting groups, adding deep cyber and IP litigation consulting to its repertoire.

Once both the Aon and Trustwave deals have closed, LevelBlue will have 30,000 customers globally, generating annual revenues of more than $1 billion.

“Two longtime leaders in MSS and MDR coming together signals market maturation and industry consolidation, but also a powerhouse opportunity,” said Christina Richmond, Principal Analyst at Richmond Advisory Group.

“Add in the recently announced acquisition of Aon’s Cybersecurity and Intellectual Property Litigation consulting groups, and the potential for a full-service global cybersecurity and risk management firm is apparent.”

