Conscia snaps up UK Cisco gold partner ITGL

Danish IT infrastructure provider Conscia has announced the acquisition of UK-based digital transformation specialist and Cisco Gold Partner, ITGL.

The company’s first foray into the UK and Ireland market, the move will provide ITGL’s clients with bolstered cyber security solutions and enhanced managed service offerings, Conscia said in an announcement.

From its sites in Portsmouth and Oxford, ITGL’s 70 staff work to provide customers across the UK and Ireland with expertise in collaboration, networking, and cyber security.

Conscia said it will tap into ITGL’s established presence in the public sector, as well as its expertise in the finance, law, and retail industries, to complement its own efforts to support clients with complex network, data center, cloud, IoT, and mobility needs.

In an announcement, ITGL CEO Neil Pemberton described the move as a “natural fit” due to the companies’ shared culture of technical excellence and commitment to long term relationships with clients.

“By tapping into Conscia’s international network and by leveraging its size and market position, we can deliver extra value while continually expanding and developing the business,” he said.

“Conscia has a strong track record for incorporating new companies and we are excited about what this will mean for ITGL as well as new and existing clients.”

Headquartered in Denmark, Conscia specializes in the design, implementation, and management of secure, mission-critical IT infrastructure solutions and cyber security services.

Since its foundation in 2003, the company has grown to employ more than 1,200 people across six countries and now serves a customer base of over 1,000 clients – including five of the top six Nordic banks, as well as three quarters of all hospitals across the Netherlands. The company also holds Cisco Gold Partner status.

Conscia said its long-term aim is to be “the preferred partner in the realms of network, cloud, and cyber security across Europe”. With the addition of ITGL, the company has now completed 17 acquisitions across seven geographical markets over the last ten years.

Conscia CEO Erik Bertman said the acquisition of ITGL will enable the company to serve the UK’s “strong and expansive” technology ecosystem and successfully operate within one of the largest markets in Europe.

“Through ITGL’s forward-thinking technical know-how and industry experience, we will be well-placed to contribute to the region’s continued IT infrastructure growth and digital transformation,” he explained. “This is a significant milestone for Conscia and we’re looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead for all parties.”

Oliver Tuszik, Cisco’s president of EMEA, welcomed the news, adding that the tie-up between the firms will unite their two strengths to deliver an “unparalleled value proposition to Cisco customers”.

“We eagerly anticipate the synergies and innovations that will emerge from this collaboration, propelling all involved toward even greater achievements."