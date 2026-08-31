Nasuni expands unstructured data platform with DryvIQ acquisition

Nasuni has announced the acquisition of DryvIQ, in a move that will add content intelligence and governance capabilities to the vendor’s unstructured data platform.

The deal follows the pair’s initial partnership back in February 2026 and aims to give customers improved visibility and control over unstructured data across more than 40 cloud and on-premises repositories.

The acquisition is also Nasuni’s second of 2026, following its purchase of Resilio in April , which added file synchronization and edge acceleration technology to its platform.

DryvIQ’s technology includes tools such as content-level discovery and classification, sensitivity detection, and automated policy-driven governance.

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By adding these capabilities to the Nasuni File Data Platform, the vendor said organizations will have the tools to continuously discover, classify, and manage unstructured data, while automatically applying policies to high-risk content – including retention and sensitivity labels, permission remediation, and defensible deletion.

In an announcement, Nasuni chief product officer Nick Burling said the acquisition will help the company assist customers with data strategies that support safe AI access amid rising infrastructure costs.

"With UniFS as the foundation, no other solution manages, moves, classifies, governs, and activates enterprise file data in a single platform," he explained. “Customers have been attempting to stitch together a solution across multiple vendors for years.

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“Now Nasuni provides one platform to manage, protect, and activate unstructured data with proven impact on both cost reduction and productivity gains."

Strengthening unstructured data management

Michigan-headquartered DryvIQ specializes in intelligent unstructured data management technology designed to help organizations manage content across cloud and on-premises environments. Its platform spans more than 40 repositories and is currently used by more than 1,100 organizations globally.

The firm’s AI-powered models scan file content across more than 550 file formats, identifying sensitive information such as personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and payment card industry (PCI) data across more than 175 languages.

The platform also gives organizations greater control over where and how unstructured data is stored, allowing them to continuously discover, classify, and manage content at scale to better support AI initiatives.

Nasuni said DryvIQ’s content-level intelligence will help customers make more informed decisions around data storage and governance, while the Nasuni platform allows data to be managed across on-premises and cloud environments and optimized for access and cost requirements.

DryvIQ founder and chief strategy officer Mark Brazeau said the move comes as organizations are increasingly looking to turn unstructured data into a “strategic asset.”

"By joining Nasuni, we can bring our content intelligence and governance capabilities directly into a cloud-native file platform, giving customers a single, governed foundation to classify, protect, and activate data wherever it lives," he commented.

DryvIQ is available immediately, with the vendor planning to deepen the integration between the two platforms over the coming months.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

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