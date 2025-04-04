Nasuni names former Veracode chief Sam King as CEO

Nasuni has announced the appointment of Sam King as its new chief executive officer, as the hybrid cloud storage provider looks to its next phase of growth.

The former Veracode CEO succeeds Paul Flanagan, who retires following eight years in the role. Flanagan will remain on the company’s board of directors as non-executive chairman to aid with the leadership transition, Nasuni said.

A seasoned technology executive, King served as CEO at Veracode between 2019 and 2024, having first joined the business in 2006. During that time, she is credited with helping the company successfully scale to a category-leading application security platform.

A recognized thought leader in the cybersecurity and tech sectors, she brings key experience from leadership roles across product, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate strategy.

“I am thrilled to welcome Sam to Nasuni as our new CEO,” Flanagan said in an announcement. “We could not have found a more qualified person or a better cultural fit to lead Nasuni in its next phase of growth.”

“The executive team and I are committed to working with Sam to make this transition as seamless as possible and ensure Nasuni continues to make our customers successful and our company a great place to work.”

Nasuni growth goals

The leadership change follows a strong year of growth in revenue, customers and employees for Nasuni, as well several enhancements to its platform.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The firm’s recent 2024 financial report revealed revenue growth of 26% alongside an increase in its global workforce to just under 600 employees.

During Flanagan’s tenure as CEO, Nasuni has established itself as a prominent entity in the rapidly-growing file data platform market. In recent years the company has made a series of integrated acquisitions aimed at extending its solutions portfolio.

"I am honored to join Nasuni as CEO at such an exciting time for the company," said King. "I want to thank Paul for his outstanding leadership and congratulate the Nasuni team on successfully disrupting the legacy enterprise storage market with their transformative unified file data platform.”

‘Triple challenge’

Commenting on the evolving industry landscape, King said Nasuni will play an increasingly vital role as enterprises navigate the ‘triple challenge’ of AI adoption, accelerated cloud migration, and the need to support distributed workforces.

“The future belongs to organizations with data strategies that deliver seamless collaboration while maintaining strong security and performance - precisely where Nasuni excels,” she explained.

“I am energized to build on our exceptional relationships with customers and partners, understanding their needs while accelerating our product innovation.

“Together, we will advance Nasuni's platform to anticipate market requirements, cementing our leadership position while empowering customers to unlock unprecedented value from their data assets.”