Nasuni bolsters leadership team with double C-suite appointment
Jerry Carter joins the business as chief technology officer while Ross Grainger takes the role of chief financial officer
Nasuni has announced a brace of senior leadership appointments as the data management specialist looks to drive international growth.
The move sees seasoned executives Jerry Carter and Ross Grainger join the business as chief technology officer (CTO) and chief financial officer (CFO) respectively.
In an announcement, Nasuni said the hires underline its commitment to customer success, operational excellence, product innovation, and driving sustainable global growth in the era of AI.
“As the data landscape rapidly evolves with new opportunities, especially in helping enterprises unlock the value of their unstructured data for AI, we’re expanding our leadership team to better support our customers’ evolving data needs through bold innovation and unwavering excellence,” said Nasuni CEO, Sam King.
An accomplished engineering leader, Jerry Carter arrives with a successful track record of driving enterprise software transformation. Most recently, he spent 13 years at Dell Technologies, which included more than five years as vice president of engineering.
Earlier in his career, he served in engineering roles at VA Linux and Hewlett-Packard, before rising to CTO at Likewise Software.
In addition to his deep transformation experience, Carter also brings expertise in building scalable data management systems, as well as applying AI to enhance product intelligence and engineering efficiency.
In his new role, he will work to build high-performing teams, advance Nasuni’s technology vision, and help scale the firm’s platform to meet evolving AI and data challenges.
New CFO to lead Nasuni’s global scaling efforts
Alongside Carter, seasoned financial executive Grainger adds key experience in scaling B2B SaaS companies globally.
Most recently, he served as CFO of Paradox, where he helped guide the company’s revenue scaling, global team expansion, five acquisitions, as well its eventual sale to Workday. He has also previously served at RSM and WebPT.
At Nasuni, Grainger will serve as a strategic partner to the leadership team to ensure capital is invested in the right high-growth opportunities as it continues to scale its platform and support AI and data intelligence initiatives.
“Both Jerry and Ross bring exceptional leadership experience and deep industry expertise that will help our customers achieve their data and AI goals with greater confidence and speed,” King added.
“As we continue to scale and innovate, these new perspectives will be instrumental in advancing our technology strategy and delivering even greater value to the customers we serve.”
