SOCRadar appoints new global partnerships chief in revamped VAR program push
The revamped initiative introduces new incentives and enablement tools to help partners increase competitiveness and profitability
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SOCRadar has launched a redesigned value-added reseller (VAR) program as the threat intelligence vendor looks to strengthen its channel strategy and drive new partner growth.
The partner-first initiative has been designed to help resellers improve profitability and gain a greater competitive edge through expanded incentives, enhanced sales enablement, and deeper technical engagement.
Alongside the launch, SOCRadar has also appointed Brian Costello as vice president of global partnerships, who will lead efforts to scale the vendor’s partner ecosystem and drive go-to-market alignment.
In an announcement, the company said its new program builds on its existing momentum in the MSSP space, placing a renewed focus on VARs as part of its broader channel strategy.
“SOCRadar is experiencing dramatic growth, and we see this new VAR program as an additional channel focus to accelerate and support the channel and continue the success we’ve already achieved on the MSSP side,” commented Huzeyfe Onal, CEO of SOCRadar.
Driving partner profitability
SOCRadar’s security platform combines AI-driven threat intelligence with external attack surface management, digital risk protection, and monitoring tools to help organizations identify, monitor, and respond to threats.
With its new VAR program, the vendor is now introducing more aggressive discounts and performance-based rewards geared towards improving partner margins and creating stronger financial incentives for generating new business with the platform.
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The vendor has also expanded deal protection measures, including enhanced deal registration and incumbency benefits, to ensure partners are recognized and rewarded for the opportunities they develop.
To support sales engagement, partners will have access to simplified enablement materials such as use cases, problem statements, buyer personas, and qualifying questions.
The firm said these resources will help partners identify opportunities and initiate customer conversations without requiring deep technical expertise.
Elsewhere, SOCRadar is also increasing investment in technical support, offering scoping assistance, proof-of-value (POV) access, and integration guidance. The vendor is also expanding joint go-to-market efforts.
Strengthening the partner ecosystem
New global partnerships chief Brian Costello brings extensive experience in building and scaling channel programs across both enterprise and emerging technology companies, and will play a key role in driving the next phase of SOCRadar’s partner strategy.
“Brian has successfully developed and led many partner programs for top companies and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him bolster our VAR program and help our partners to significantly grow their businesses and achieve consistent success,” Onal added.
Throughout his career, the seasoned channel veteran has led high-performing security and cloud teams, delivering innovative technology solutions and driving consistent year-on-year growth.
“I’m excited to lead SOCRadar’s partner programs as the company takes the next critical step in strengthening its partner ecosystem with a renewed commitment to growth, profitability, and collaboration,” Costello said.
“This new SOCRadar VAR program is packed with many partner benefits, along with the tools and support they need to get the job done to help them exceed their goals.”
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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