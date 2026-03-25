JumpCloud hires Shianne Sampson to lead global growth strategy

Unified IT management software provider JumpCloud has announced the appointment of Shianne Sampson as its new chief revenue officer (CRO).

A recognized revenue executive with a people-first approach, she brings more than 20 years of leadership experience alongside expertise in scaling sales and customer teams through phases of rapid transformation.

In her new role, she will oversee the vendor's global revenue growth while helping to expand its mission of intelligent, secure IT.

JumpCloud provides a unified IT management platform that brings together identity, device, and access management to help organizations secure users and systems at scale. The solution is designed to reduce operational complexity while supporting modern IT environments and AI-driven workflows.

In an announcement, JumpCloud CEO Rajat Bhargava said Sampson's appointment will support the firm's growth ambitions, bringing deep operational expertise and a strong focus on leadership development.

"As we define the future of intelligent, secure IT, her ability to build durable, repeatable engines for growth is precisely what JumpCloud needs," he commented. "Shianne doesn't just manage revenue; she builds the systems that make sophisticated security simple and accessible for our customers."

Throughout her career, Sampson has successfully steered high-growth organizations through periods of rapid transformation and developed extensive expertise in scaling complex SaaS platforms.

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Most recently, she served as CRO at Eventbrite, where she unified sales and operations to drive significant retention, and has also held leadership positions at New Relic and Zenefits. Earlier in her career, she served as senior sales manager at Yelp, where she founded Yelp University.

Commenting on her appointment, Sampson praised JumpCloud's "high-integrity leadership team" as well as the firm's approach to identity and device management.

"There is a massive opportunity to win the unified platform narrative," she said. "My goal is to help our customers consolidate workflows into a single console for measurable time-to-value, while building a crisp, global playbook that allows us to grow faster without adding unnecessary complexity."

The news follows JumpCloud's recent appointment of Roland Palmer as chief information security officer (CISO). The vendor said both hires will strengthen its leadership bench as it expands at pace in enterprise and global markets.