JumpCloud hires Shianne Sampson to lead global growth strategy

The appointment comes as the IT management vendor looks to accelerate global growth and expand its enterprise reach

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JumpCloud logo and branding pictured in sea green lettering on a black background.
(Image credit: JumpCloud)

Unified IT management software provider JumpCloud has announced the appointment of Shianne Sampson as its new chief revenue officer (CRO).

A recognized revenue executive with a people-first approach, she brings more than 20 years of leadership experience alongside expertise in scaling sales and customer teams through phases of rapid transformation.

In her new role, she will oversee the vendor's global revenue growth while helping to expand its mission of intelligent, secure IT.

JumpCloud provides a unified IT management platform that brings together identity, device, and access management to help organizations secure users and systems at scale. The solution is designed to reduce operational complexity while supporting modern IT environments and AI-driven workflows.

In an announcement, JumpCloud CEO Rajat Bhargava said Sampson's appointment will support the firm's growth ambitions, bringing deep operational expertise and a strong focus on leadership development.

"As we define the future of intelligent, secure IT, her ability to build durable, repeatable engines for growth is precisely what JumpCloud needs," he commented. "Shianne doesn't just manage revenue; she builds the systems that make sophisticated security simple and accessible for our customers."

Throughout her career, Sampson has successfully steered high-growth organizations through periods of rapid transformation and developed extensive expertise in scaling complex SaaS platforms.

Most recently, she served as CRO at Eventbrite, where she unified sales and operations to drive significant retention, and has also held leadership positions at New Relic and Zenefits. Earlier in her career, she served as senior sales manager at Yelp, where she founded Yelp University.

Commenting on her appointment, Sampson praised JumpCloud's "high-integrity leadership team" as well as the firm's approach to identity and device management.

"There is a massive opportunity to win the unified platform narrative," she said. "My goal is to help our customers consolidate workflows into a single console for measurable time-to-value, while building a crisp, global playbook that allows us to grow faster without adding unnecessary complexity."

The news follows JumpCloud's recent appointment of Roland Palmer as chief information security officer (CISO). The vendor said both hires will strengthen its leadership bench as it expands at pace in enterprise and global markets.

Daniel Todd
Daniel Todd

Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.

A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.

He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.

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