NinjaOne partners with ServiceNow to supercharge IT helpdesk teams

NinjaOne has announced a new integration with ServiceNow, in a move the IT operations vendor said will give IT teams greater visibility across their environments while simplifying IT service desk workflows.

The move will enable organizations to share real-time endpoint data between the two platforms, helping IT teams automate incident management, improve asset visibility, and resolve issues faster without needing to switch between applications.

Texas-headquartered NinjaOne’s unified IT operations platform combines endpoint management, patch management, backup, and remote access through a single console.

According to the vendor, the offering supports more than 40,000 customers across 140 countries.

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By integrating the offering with ServiceNow’s service management platform, NinjaOne said it is addressing the information gaps that can emerge when organizations rely on multiple IT management tools.

“NinjaOne’s integration with ServiceNow eliminates this problem by continuously updating IT data in ServiceNow as conditions change, providing real-time accuracy, and ensuring devices remain healthy,” explained Rahul Hirani, chief product officer at NinjaOne.

“As a result, our customers save time and resources, simplifying daily operations so they can deliver best-in-class IT support and services.”

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Real-time visibility and proactive support

The new integration enables endpoint data from NinjaOne to flow directly into ServiceNow, allowing organizations to automatically update asset information, configuration management databases (CMDBs), patch status, endpoint records, and other configuration data.

According to the companies, alerts detected within NinjaOne can also automatically generate incidents in ServiceNow to help IT teams investigate and resolve issues before they affect end users.

Additionally, technicians can access and manage devices directly from within the ServiceNow platform, further reducing the need to move between multiple management tools.

NinjaOne said the move will provide customers with a single, real-time view of their IT environment that will help eliminate manual updates and improve data accuracy across service management and endpoint operations.

Commenting on the partnership, Alix Douglas, group vice president of global technology partnerships at ServiceNow, added that the integration will help organizations adopt a more proactive approach to IT support.

“The most resilient IT organisations are the ones that eliminate blind spots, and that starts with connecting endpoint intelligence to service management in real time,” he said.

“NinjaOne’s integration with ServiceNow gives IT teams a unified, current view of their environment, so they can move from reactive firefighting to proactive resolution.

“That’s the kind of seamless workflow intelligence that drives real productivity and delivers better experiences for employees.”

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