ServiceNow wraps up $7.75 billion Armis acquisition
The deal brings real-time visibility and cyber exposure management capabilities to the ServiceNow AI Platform
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ServiceNow has completed its acquisition of cyber exposure management specialist Armis in a deal valued at approximately $7.75 billion.
The addition of Armis will extend ServiceNow’s AI platform into operational and physical environments, enabling real-time visibility and protection across a range of connected assets, including IT, OT, IoT, medical devices, and cloud infrastructure.
The move follows ServiceNow’s purchase of identity security firm Veza back in March, with the vendor now adding advanced asset visibility to create a more unified view of both assets and access.
In an announcement, the company said these additional capabilities will help close the gap between risk detection and remediation as enterprise environments continue to grow more complex and distributed.
"Armis gives us real-time, contextual awareness into the cyber risk of every connected asset, including the devices and systems that conventional tools were never built to see,” explained Amit Zavery, president, COO, and CPO at ServiceNow.
“Combined with Veza's identity intelligence, that signal flows into ServiceNow's Context Engine and AI Control Tower, turning exposure into automated remediation with governance and a full audit trail built in at every step."
Closing the visibility gap
ServiceNow's latest acquisition comes as organizations face a sharp increase in security complexity, driven by the rise of cloud-native architectures, AI adoption, and an increased number of connected devices.
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The vendor said Armis’ technology will enable continuous asset discovery and monitoring across every connected cyber asset to help organizations better understand their attack surface.
By combining Armis with Veza’s identity visibility tools and Access Graph, the firm is aiming to equip customers with a more complete picture of both assets and access across their environments, improving risk prioritization and enabling faster threat response.
Additionally, the combined platform will support automated workflows, allowing security teams to move from detection to remediation more efficiently while maintaining governance and audit trails.
On the personnel front, Armis’ employees will also join ServiceNow as part of the deal.
Commenting on the acquisition, Armis co-founder and CEO Yevgeny Dibrov said the company was built to protect organizations’ assets at the heart of manufacturing, healthcare, and critical infrastructure.
"Joining ServiceNow, with Veza already on the platform, enables us to address this mission tenfold to keep the world’s largest and most complex enterprise environments safe and secure,” he added.
Expanding partner opportunities
For partners, ServiceNow said the acquisition will open up new opportunities as enterprises increasingly look to deploy AI securely and at scale. Partners from both companies’ ecosystems will be able to leverage the combined platform to tap into demand for unified visibility, automated protection, and results-driven security services.
For existing Armis customers, Armis Centrix will remain available as a standalone offering, while deeper integration with ServiceNow’s AI platform is expected over time.
According to ServiceNow, the deal is set to significantly expand its addressable market for security and risk solutions, with the additions of Armis and Veza expected to more than triple the firm’s market opportunity in the segment.
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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