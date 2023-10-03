InterCloud appoints new sales exec to lead EMEA cloud connectivity services push

Software-defined cloud interconnect (SDCI) provider InterCloud has announced the appointment of Patrick Cason as its new chief sales officer.

The experienced executive will leverage more than 20 years’ strategic sales experience across IoT, telecom, and professional services to lead InterCloud’s global sales strategy and expand its managed cloud connectivity across the EMEA region.

Cason joins the company from UnaBiz, where he held the role of managing director for Southern Europe, and was previously managing director at SigFox France for more than seven years.

Prior to this, he was country director for managed service provider Easynet Group, following earlier stints in sales and marketing positions at Alcatel, Unisys, and Vanco.

In his new role, Cason will work to take InterCloud’s managed cloud connectivity services to a wider range of customers across both EMEA and further afield. In an announcement, the season leader said the firm’s end-to-end global connectivity platform will provide a strong springboard for further growth.

“InterCloud’s unique offering means it is well positioned to transform cloud connectivity for enterprises across the EMEA region and I am delighted to join such an exciting business as it continues to expand,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to support the company’s growth further.”

Cason’s appointment as chief sales officer is the latest in a string of executive changes for InterCloud so far in 2023, as it looks to further its impact and global reach.

In March, the company announced the appointment of Luc Imbert as its new chief product officer, while April saw Myriam Buzy join as managing director.

Commenting on the latest addition, InterCloud CEO Jérôme Dilouya said Cason’s appointment marks the next step in the provider’s plan to bolster its leadership team and capitalize on recent growth.

“Expanding our wealth of expertise across the executive team was a priority coming into 2023, so we are delighted to welcome Patrick on board,” he said.

“He brings an excellent blend of experience and expertise that we feel will be instrumental in helping meet our goals for the next financial year. Patrick’s appointment is a strong signal of the growth that we have enjoyed this year, as well as our ambitions to accelerate this further.”